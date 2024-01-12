en English
Ghana’s University Teachers Association Threatens Nationwide Strike over Unmet Demands

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:17 am EST
The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has announced a potential nationwide strike, stating that the government’s failure to address their concerns regarding conditions of service, including base pay and market premiums, has left them with no other option. This decision, underscored by the association’s frustration with the government’s perceived inaction, could disrupt the academic calendar and significantly affect the quality of education for university students across the country.

Unmet Demands: The Fuel of the Impending Strike

At the heart of the UTAG’s discontent are critical issues related to the welfare of its members and the standard of education in Ghana. These include the need for improved conditions of service, better remuneration, and funding for research and development. Despite ongoing negotiations and promises from the government, the UTAG claims there has been insufficient progress towards resolving these concerns.

A Warning Call to the Government

Dr. Eliasu Mumuni, the General Secretary of UTAG, has emphasized these pivotal issues in public statements, highlighting them as the potential triggers for the strike. He announced that UTAG members would convene soon to determine a specific date for the commencement of the strike, a move that serves as a clear warning to the government.

Previous Negotiations and Discontent

In a recent development, UTAG and the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) walked out of a meeting with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), expressing dissatisfaction with the perceived disrespect shown towards their service conditions. This incident further underscores the escalating tension between UTAG, TUTAG, and the government, paving the way for the impending industrial action.

The looming strike by the academic staff not only threatens to disrupt the academic calendar but also puts pressure on the government to address UTAG’s demands urgently. The potential impact on students’ education underlines the gravity of the situation and emphasizes the need for a sustainable resolution.

author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

