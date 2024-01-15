en English
Business

Ghana’s SSNIT Increases Efforts to Enroll Self-Employed Workers in Pension Scheme

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:30 am EST
Ghana’s SSNIT Increases Efforts to Enroll Self-Employed Workers in Pension Scheme

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) in Ghana is fortifying its initiative to enroll a larger share of self-employed and informal sector workers onto the government-administered Tier One pension scheme. This move comes in wake of the successful Self Employed Enrolment Drive (SEED) campaign launched last year, which witnessed a remarkable surge in participation.

SEED Campaign: A Promising Start

Under the SEED campaign, the number of self-employed individuals enrolled in the pension scheme experienced a more than fourfold increase in the last two quarters of the previous year, rising from about 14,200 in May to over 57,000. Despite the significant growth, a vast majority of Ghana’s self-employed population, estimated at 6.1 million out of 6.7 million, still remains without pension coverage.

SSNIT’s Proactive Strategy

In the face of this stark reality, SSNIT plans to adopt a more proactive strategy to encourage a larger number of self-employed individuals to join the pension scheme. The primary goal is to secure their financial stability during retirement. SSNIT’s Director-General, Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang, emphasized the solvency and viability of the pension scheme.

Trust in the Trust

Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang assured the public of the Trust’s commitment to maintaining its status as one of the best state-run pension schemes in Africa. He underscored that the Trust is actively managing its investments to support its pension obligations. In a bid to dispel negative speculations, he urged those not enrolled to consider joining the scheme for their future benefits.

Business Ghana
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

