Ghana’s SSNIT Increases Efforts to Enroll Self-Employed Workers in Pension Scheme

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) in Ghana is fortifying its initiative to enroll a larger share of self-employed and informal sector workers onto the government-administered Tier One pension scheme. This move comes in wake of the successful Self Employed Enrolment Drive (SEED) campaign launched last year, which witnessed a remarkable surge in participation.

SEED Campaign: A Promising Start

Under the SEED campaign, the number of self-employed individuals enrolled in the pension scheme experienced a more than fourfold increase in the last two quarters of the previous year, rising from about 14,200 in May to over 57,000. Despite the significant growth, a vast majority of Ghana’s self-employed population, estimated at 6.1 million out of 6.7 million, still remains without pension coverage.

SSNIT’s Proactive Strategy

In the face of this stark reality, SSNIT plans to adopt a more proactive strategy to encourage a larger number of self-employed individuals to join the pension scheme. The primary goal is to secure their financial stability during retirement. SSNIT’s Director-General, Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang, emphasized the solvency and viability of the pension scheme.

Trust in the Trust

Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang assured the public of the Trust’s commitment to maintaining its status as one of the best state-run pension schemes in Africa. He underscored that the Trust is actively managing its investments to support its pension obligations. In a bid to dispel negative speculations, he urged those not enrolled to consider joining the scheme for their future benefits.