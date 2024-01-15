Ghana’s SSNIT Increases Efforts to Enroll Self-Employed Workers in Pension Scheme
The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) in Ghana is fortifying its initiative to enroll a larger share of self-employed and informal sector workers onto the government-administered Tier One pension scheme. This move comes in wake of the successful Self Employed Enrolment Drive (SEED) campaign launched last year, which witnessed a remarkable surge in participation.
SEED Campaign: A Promising Start
Under the SEED campaign, the number of self-employed individuals enrolled in the pension scheme experienced a more than fourfold increase in the last two quarters of the previous year, rising from about 14,200 in May to over 57,000. Despite the significant growth, a vast majority of Ghana’s self-employed population, estimated at 6.1 million out of 6.7 million, still remains without pension coverage.
SSNIT’s Proactive Strategy
In the face of this stark reality, SSNIT plans to adopt a more proactive strategy to encourage a larger number of self-employed individuals to join the pension scheme. The primary goal is to secure their financial stability during retirement. SSNIT’s Director-General, Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang, emphasized the solvency and viability of the pension scheme.
Trust in the Trust
Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang assured the public of the Trust’s commitment to maintaining its status as one of the best state-run pension schemes in Africa. He underscored that the Trust is actively managing its investments to support its pension obligations. In a bid to dispel negative speculations, he urged those not enrolled to consider joining the scheme for their future benefits.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments