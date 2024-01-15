Ghana's Spare Parts Dealers Protest Government Tax Measures

The bustling hub of Abossey Okai in Ghana, known for its vibrant spare parts market, is lately buzzing with discontent. The traders, who were once hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government's business-friendly approach, find themselves grappling with recent taxation measures they deem harmful to their industry.

Unanticipated Taxation Measures

The dealers' disappointment stems from the passing of five tax bills by Parliament on December 22, 2023. The Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, is expected to result in higher motor insurance premiums, burdening their already stretched businesses. The government's move has been met with protests and a call for a stable business environment to foster economic growth.

The dealers highlight severe inflation in their costs, attributing it to high import duties and unstable exchange rates. The price of imported goods, such as containers, has seen a drastic surge, inevitably leading to a steep hike in the prices of spare parts. For instance, a part that used to sell for GH5 is now GH20 and the price of a Toyota Vitz has doubled from GH35,000 to GH70,000 in the past two years.

Discontent and Call for Change

The sentiment among the dealers is one of disappointment, with some even expressing their intention to vote the current government out. The traders feel let down by the NPP government, which they accuse of delivering hardship despite promises of support. They are also frustrated with the overall increase in taxes without clear visibility on how the tax revenue is being utilized.