Ghana's SMEs Struggle to Meet EU Market Demands: A Close Look at the Compete Ghana Programme

The struggle of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Ghana to meet the demands of the European Union (EU) market is a multifaceted issue, rooted in financial constraints and a lack of technical expertise. This dilemma was the focal point of discussion during the closing ceremony of the Compete Ghana Programme, a capacity-building initiative funded by the EU through the Ghana-European Interim Economic Partnership Agreement (iEPA).

The Plight of SMEs and the Role of the Compete Ghana Programme

Nicholas Gebara, the team leader at Compete Ghana Technical Assistance, underscored the challenges faced by Ghanaian SMEs in fulfilling EU market requirements. He advised these businesses to enhance their organization and structure while asking the government and private sector to collaborate more effectively to provide much-needed financial support, capacity-building, and training.

The Compete Ghana Programme, a testament to the power of partnerships, aimed to elevate the capacity of 40 traders from both large companies and SMEs. It also aspired to promote the benefits of the iEPA, with an emphasis on institutional capacity building and private sector development that would allow these entities to meet iEPA requirements and capitalize on export opportunities to the EU.

Initiated in 2016: The iEPA

The iEPA, launched in 2016, has been instrumental in fostering a competitive trading relationship between Ghana and the EU. It has opened doors for EU companies to trade and invest in Ghana, facilitating export to the African market while reducing tariffs on intermediary goods and machinery from the EU.

Deputy Minister for Trade, Oheneba Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, applauded the Compete Ghana Programme for its contributions to innovation, competitiveness, and creating a better business environment for sustainable development.

Next Steps for SMEs and Ghana-EU Trade Relations

As the Compete Ghana Programme comes to a close, the focus now shifts to the future of Ghana's SMEs and their trade relations with the EU. It is essential for the government and the private sector to heed the call for enhanced collaboration and support for SMEs. Moreover, these enterprises must strive to improve their organizational structures and business practices to meet EU market demands.

With the iEPA facilitating a more favorable trading environment, the potential for growth in Ghana's exports to the EU is significant. Yet, the onus is on Ghanaian exporters, particularly SMEs, to leverage this opportunity fully. The path ahead may be challenging, but with continued commitment and collaboration, a more prosperous future for Ghana's SMEs in the EU market is within reach.