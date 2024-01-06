Ghana’s Road Minister Advocates Night Work on Suame Interchange Project

On his recent visit to the Suame Interchange construction site in Kumasi, Ghana’s Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, proposed a strategic shift to night work. This step, he believes, will expedite the development process of this significant infrastructure project while alleviating traffic congestion in the area.

Minimizing Disruptions with Night Work

Amoako-Atta emphasized the benefits of the lesser traffic volume at night, which would allow the contractors to work with minimal disruptions. The night work approach not only promises faster progress but also ensures efficient utilization of resources. The Suame Interchange Project, contracted to Rango Construction Company Limited, is notably crucial for addressing long-standing traffic issues in the region.

During his visit, the Minister expressed satisfaction with the work done on the complementary roads leading up to the main interchange construction. He also urged the contractors to adhere strictly to safety standards and specifications. The project includes extensive works such as a four-tier interchange, widening of bypasses and local roads, and the construction of overpasses and an underpass. It also features an expansion of the Offinso road and 15 kilometers of local roads to improve connectivity.

Inspecting Other Projects

Beyond the Suame Interchange, Amoako-Atta’s visit included inspections of road constructions in Bonwire and the Mampong Municipality. Here, he visited the Paramount Chief, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, and reviewed several ongoing road projects. These visits are part of the Minister’s efforts to ensure that all road construction projects across the country maintain a high standard of quality and safety.