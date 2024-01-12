en English
Africa

Ghana’s Power Crisis: John Mahama Criticizes Government over ‘Dumsor’ Resurgence

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:05 am EST
John Mahama, the Flagbearer of Ghana’s National Democratic Congress (NDC), has publicly criticized the current government, holding them responsible for the resurgence of power outages, colloquially known as ‘dumsor’, across the nation. Mahama voiced his concerns during a tour of the Volta Region on January 11, 2024, stating that if the NDC triumphs in the forthcoming 2024 elections, they would inherit a power crisis that he asserts was previously resolved during his tenure that ended in 2017.

‘Dumsor’ Resurgence Triggers Public Outcry

Ghana has been grappling with erratic power cuts for several months now, sparking a public outcry and demands for the government to issue a comprehensive load-shedding timetable. The issue was exacerbated over the Christmas holidays when employees of the Ghana Grid Company issued warnings about potential power outages, citing financial instability within the company.

Financial Debacle and Public Frustration

In October 2024, limited gas supply to Tema was identified as the cause for anticipated power cuts during peak hours. The government reportedly owes a significant $19 million to the West African Pipeline Company (WAPCo), of which $13 million has already been paid, leaving an outstanding amount of $6 million.

Public figures too have lent their voice to the rising dissatisfaction, with renowned Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson expressing her frustration on social media. She criticized the Electricity Company of Ghana for the intermittent power cuts and echoed the citizens’ demand for a load-shedding schedule.

Mahama’s Solution: Cut Down Government Expenditure

John Mahama, on his part, has proposed a reduction in government expenditure as a solution to alleviate the burden of excessive taxes on goods and services, particularly on electricity. He emphasized the detrimental effects of Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity and suggested cutting down expenses in the Office of the President to decrease the need for imposing such taxes, ultimately aiming to benefit the people of Ghana.

Africa Energy Ghana
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

