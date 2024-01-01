Ghana’s Peacefmonline.com: A Blend of Politics, Entertainment, and Advocacy

Peacefmonline.com, a hub of current affairs in Ghana owned and managed by Despite Media, is gaining momentum for its comprehensive coverage of various areas including politics, business, and entertainment. The portal provides its audience with up-to-the-minute news, thereby ensuring they stay abreast of the latest happenings across the country.

Political Tensions Rise in Ghana

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), one of the country’s major political parties, has stirred the political scene by accusing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of causing severe hardship for the Ghanaian public in 2023. In a new year message signed by its Chief Scribe, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the NDC called the economic burden on Ghanaians unbearable. An appeal has been made to the citizens to see the upcoming 2024 elections as a gateway to a brighter future.

Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum’s World Record Attempt

Renowned Ghanaian women’s rights advocate, journalist, and event organiser Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum found herself in the hospital after her attempt to break the singing marathon Guinness World Record. She had to discontinue after 126 hours and 52 minutes due to health complications. Despite the halted attempt, the medical team lauded her efforts while emphasizing the importance of prioritizing her health.

Education in Ghana: A Spotlight on Free SHS Policy

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and flagbearer of the NPP, brought to light the success of the Free SHS policy in Ghana. He noted a significant increase in enrollment rates and gender parity as part of the policy’s achievements. With a high pass rate of nearly 70% in the 2023 WASSCE exams, he criticized the opponents’ negative attitude towards Free SHS and other educational initiatives. Dr. Bawumia concluded with a strong assertion that the future of Ghanaian children’s education will be safer under the NPP’s leadership.

