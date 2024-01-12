en English
Business

Ghana’s Official Creditors Reach Consensus on Debt Restructuring

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:43 pm EST
Ghana’s Official Creditors Reach Consensus on Debt Restructuring

In a pivotal move towards resolving Ghana’s debt crisis, the nation’s official creditors have agreed upon restructuring debts extended until December 2022. This development marks a key milestone in Ghana’s quest for financial stability.

Unlocking International Monetary Fund Aid

The debt restructuring consensus was a prerequisite for Ghana’s continued efforts to secure financial aid. Crucially, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had conditioned the release of $600 million, part of a more extensive $3 billion bailout program for Ghana, on this restructuring agreement.

Previously, the negotiations met with obstacles due to disagreements over the ‘cut-off date.’ This date determines up to which point newly signed loans with bilateral creditors would not be subject to restructuring. However, these differences have been resolved, paving the way for further progress.

Key Role of Bilateral Lenders

Bilateral lenders, including China and France, who spearhead the Official Creditor Committee (OCC), were instrumental in this agreement. They represent roughly 25% of Ghana’s $20 billion external debt, which is targeted for restructuring.

This restructuring deal is expected to play a significant role in helping Ghana manage its debt crisis and stabilize its economy. Furthermore, it could potentially unlock additional funding from the World Bank through a Memorandum of Understanding with bilateral lenders, adding to the financial support for the nation.

Business Ghana International Relations
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

