Ghana’s Official Creditors Reach Consensus on Debt Restructuring

In a pivotal move towards resolving Ghana’s debt crisis, the nation’s official creditors have agreed upon restructuring debts extended until December 2022. This development marks a key milestone in Ghana’s quest for financial stability.

Unlocking International Monetary Fund Aid

The debt restructuring consensus was a prerequisite for Ghana’s continued efforts to secure financial aid. Crucially, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had conditioned the release of $600 million, part of a more extensive $3 billion bailout program for Ghana, on this restructuring agreement.

Previously, the negotiations met with obstacles due to disagreements over the ‘cut-off date.’ This date determines up to which point newly signed loans with bilateral creditors would not be subject to restructuring. However, these differences have been resolved, paving the way for further progress.

Key Role of Bilateral Lenders

Bilateral lenders, including China and France, who spearhead the Official Creditor Committee (OCC), were instrumental in this agreement. They represent roughly 25% of Ghana’s $20 billion external debt, which is targeted for restructuring.

This restructuring deal is expected to play a significant role in helping Ghana manage its debt crisis and stabilize its economy. Furthermore, it could potentially unlock additional funding from the World Bank through a Memorandum of Understanding with bilateral lenders, adding to the financial support for the nation.