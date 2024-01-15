Ghana’s NPP Promises End to ‘Dumsor’: A Commitment to Uninterrupted Power Supply

Today, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of Ghana, reassured its citizens about the elimination of the notorious power outages, colloquially known as ‘Dumsor’ – a term that reflects the ‘off-and-on’ nature of these disruptions. The NPP’s commitment towards continuity of power comes as a solace for the public that has long grappled with the economic and functional setbacks caused by this issue.

Outages, A Thing of The Past

The recent power outages which had rekindled memories of the 2015 ‘Dumsor’ crisis have been addressed, confirmed the party. Alfred Thompson, a member of the NPP Communications Team, emphasized the government’s relentless efforts to maintain a dependable electricity supply for the country, thereby heralding ‘Dumsor’ as a thing of the past. This reassertion underlines the party’s commitment to sustainable development and enhancement of life quality for Ghanaian citizens through a consistent power supply.

Accountability and Accusations

The NPP has been vociferous in its criticism towards the previous administration under former President John Dramani Mahama for the creation of problems in the power sector. The party accused Mahama of signing costly power purchasing agreements and failing to resolve the power crisis during his tenure. By contrast, the NPP highlighted significant interventions introduced by the Akufo-Addo administration that they claim have resolved the ‘Dumsor’ issue.

A New Vision for Asante Akyem South

Bice Osei Kuffour, also known as Obour, the NPP aspiring parliamentary candidate for Asante Akyem South, expressed the need for a new vision to support the constituency. He voiced concern about the dwindling numbers in Asante Akyem South and urged the party’s delegates to vote for a new vision. Obour is confident that if he assumes candidacy, he could potentially increase the party’s votes by an extra 10,000, benefiting both the presidential and parliamentary candidates.