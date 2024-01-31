Ghana's NPA Triumphs with First Open Competitive Tender for LPG Imports

Marking a new era in energy procurement, Ghana's National Petroleum Authority (NPA) successfully orchestrated its inaugural Open Competitive Tender for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) imports on January 29, 2024. The winning bid was the lowest premium of USD30.39 per metric tonne for four lots, each totaling approximately 20,000 metric tonnes, slated for supply between March and June 2024. This represents a substantial decrease from the existing premiums that fluctuate between USD67 and USD98 per metric tonne.

A Bold Move for Efficiency

The transition to open competitive tenders is a strategic maneuver by the NPA to trim costs and boost efficiency in LPG importation. This innovative approach caters to approximately 70% of Ghana's monthly LPG needs, with the Ghana National Gas Company shouldering the remaining 30%. This initiative, first floated in 2021, won widespread approval from Bulk Import, Distribution and Export Companies (BIDECs) in spite of some initial apprehensions.

Aligning with the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM)

The open tender policy dovetails seamlessly with the tenets of the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM), a strategy that seeks to make LPG more accessible by enhancing its affordability. The NPA's analysis posits that bulk importation through tenders could result in lower premiums and a more efficient LPG importation system, courtesy of economies of scale.

The decision to introduce open competitive tenders was not an impulsive one. It was arrived at after extensive consultations and careful consideration of diverse feedback from BIDECs. The Authority acknowledged the concerns raised but concluded that they were not potent enough to stall the implementation of the policy, which now promises to revolutionize Ghana's energy landscape.