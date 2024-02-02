Ghana's NDPC and PIAC Champion Long-Term National Development Planning

In a move that underscores Ghana’s commitment to sustainable national growth, the Director General of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Dr Kodjo Esseim Mensah-Abrampa, highlighted the necessity of prudent national resource management during a pivotal meeting with the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) in Accra.

Echoing the Imperative of Long-Term Planning

Dr Mensah-Abrampa expressed the Commission's determined focus on instituting long-term development plans that transcend fleeting political cycles. This thrust towards enduring national expansion resonates with the PIAC's vision, as expressed by its chairperson, Professor Elizabeth Ardayfio-Schandorf. Prof. Ardayfio-Schandorf emphasized the crucial role of long-term planning, especially in directing the judicious use of oil revenue, by the stipulations of Ghana's Petroleum Revenue Management Act.

A 12-year Departure from Mandated Planning

Prof. Ardayfio-Schandorf pointed out that for 12 consecutive years, oil funds have been deployed without following a long-term national development plan, a contravention of the Act's mandate. She underscored the critical need to manage oil revenues effectively, given their finite nature and the pivotal role they play in shaping Ghana's development trajectory. This proper management of resources is essential for the sustainability of the nation's future.

The engagement between the NDPC and PIAC marks the commencement of concerted advocacy efforts aimed at the implementation of a national development plan that harnesses oil revenue for impactful projects. The PIAC plans to continue its productive collaboration with the NDPC to ensure strategic alignment of oil revenue spending with initiatives that foster national growth.