Ghana’s Mirigu Traditional Council Installs Chiefs to Foster Peace and Development

The Mirigu Traditional Area in the centre of Ghana has witnessed a momentous event. A significant chapter in the history of the region has been marked with the installation of six divisional chiefs, one development chief, and three Queen Mothers by the Mirigu Traditional Council. This ritual, which has a distinct emphasis on uniting the community and advancing development, has highlighted the critical role that leadership has in upholding customs, encouraging harmony, and advancing community advancement.

Installation of Chiefs: A Beacon for Development and Unity

The newly inaugurated chiefs include Naba Dr. Kenneth Ayuribobi Asaya A-engibise for the Kumbusungu Division, Naba Anthony Akanvose Akurugu for the Nyongo Division, Naba Thomas Akadolibasoa Azinyim for the Gonnum Division, Naba Inspector Albert Atongo Azuah for the Wolugum Division, Naba Avaaya for the Gumongo Division, and Naba Francis Awineparigiya Anaafo for the Pungubiisi Division. Furthermore, the council has appointed Naba David Baba Abemnia Ayelazuno as the Development Chief.

Role of Queen Mothers: Upholding Tradition and Values

Three Queen Mothers were also installed during this auspicious event, with their roles pivotal in upholding the community’s traditions and values. The council has announced that three more Queen Mothers are set to be installed in the following week, further reinforcing the area’s commitment to its deeply rooted traditions.

Leadership’s Call for Unity and Progress

Paramount Chief Naba Anonsona Abisa Atasige III, during the installation ceremony, called on the newly installed chiefs to embody the role of development agents and maintain unity within their divisions. His call was echoed by other distinguished chiefs and elders, including Naba Paul Henry Abowine Amenga-Etego and Naba Atogumzoeya Atuguba, all emphasizing the importance of unity and collective advancement of the area.