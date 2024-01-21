Ghana's Minister of Education Responds to Concerns About School Infrastructure

In the heart of Ghana, where education forms the cornerstone of societal progress, the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, recently addressed pressing concerns about the state of educational facilities in Senior High Schools. Contrary to the growing notion of governmental neglect, Dr Adutwum highlighted the ongoing strides made toward infrastructural improvements, including the completion of E-Blocks initiated by the previous administration.

Addressing Infrastructure Deficiencies

Dr Adutwum's emphasis on infrastructure is set against the backdrop of the successful Free Senior High School policy. This initiative has significantly increased enrolment rates, thereby creating a consequential demand for enhanced educational facilities. A stark example of this demand can be found at Ejisuman Senior High School in the Ashanti Region, where a severe shortage of furniture has been reported by the headmistress, Cassandra Osei Owusu Antobre.

Painting a vivid picture of the situation, Antobre described students resorting to the use of dining hall benches as makeshift classroom desks, which has led to disruptions in academic proceedings. However, Dr Adutwum, during his visit to the school, offered a beacon of hope. He assured students that the government is attuned to their needs and is actively working towards addressing the furniture scarcity.

Emphasis on Hard Work and Parental Support

Dr Adutwum's visit also served to dispel rumors of the government neglecting educational facilities. He explained that some E-Blocks in remote areas are currently non-operational, not due to abandonment, but because they lack essential accommodations like dormitories. Highlighting the government's commitment, he stated that efforts are underway to provide these necessary facilities.

Dr Adutwum's message extended beyond infrastructure. At the Pentecost Prayer Center, he urged students at Bosomtwi Girls Stem Senior High School to work diligently towards their academic pursuits. Furthermore, he underscored the role of parents in this journey, encouraging them to prioritize their children's education. He reiterated that education remains a vital tool for societal advancement and the government's commitment to providing the necessary support remains steadfast.