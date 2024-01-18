Ghana's Industry Sector Tops in Water Use Efficiency: A Deep Dive

In a recent revelation, the industry sector in Ghana emerged as the most efficient in water use in terms of economic value in 2020, registering a ratio of 186 U.S. dollars per cubic meter. The services sector trailed behind with a water use efficiency of 99.42 U.S. dollars per cubic meter. In stark contrast, the agriculture sector lagged with the least efficiency when considering the dollar value added to the volume of water used. This data offers a unique perspective into the economic utilization of water across different sectors in Ghana, highlighting the diverse degrees of productivity and resource management within the economy.

Advertisment

Assessing Water Use Efficiency Across Sectors

These figures were derived from a journal article that explored the impact of policies aimed at curbing hydropeaking in regulated rivers in Ghana. The authors presented a new spatiotemporal hydropeaking impact assessment of socio-recreational ecosystem services (SRESs) in the country. The varying levels of water use efficiency among sectors point to the importance of developing tailored strategies for water resource management in each sector to optimize economic returns.

Ghana's Economic Uptick: 2023 in Review

Advertisment

Economic growth in Ghana has shown resilience, with an average GDP growth of 3.2% for the first nine months of 2023, a slight increase over the 2.9% recorded in the same period in 2022. This growth trend mirrors the broader economic climate across the African continent, where average growth was estimated at 3.8% in 2022, held steady at 4.1% in 2023, and is projected to hit 4.3% in 2024.

President Akufo-Addo's Address at the World Economic Forum

In his address to the international business community at the World Economic Forum, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo emphasized the vast potential of the continent's youthful demography for further growth and innovation. He underscored the need for the right structures to empower young Africans to build innovative and dynamic businesses that could substantially contribute to job creation and sustainable economic growth. Notably, President Akufo-Addo called for support for the pan-African startup ecosystem, an essential ingredient for harnessing the demographic dividend and funding groundbreaking solutions for the continent's critical challenges. The president also underscored the need for financing to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Sub-Saharan Africa, an imperative for sustainable growth and development.