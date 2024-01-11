en English
Business

Ghana’s Heavy Dependence on Imported Goods: A Look into Toilet Paper Expenditure

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:27 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 3:33 pm EST
Ghana’s Heavy Dependence on Imported Goods: A Look into Toilet Paper Expenditure

In a world where interdependence on global trade is increasingly becoming the norm, Ghana stands out with its heavy reliance on imported goods. A trait that has raised eyebrows, especially given the fact that the imports include basic commodities like toothpicks, toilet paper, rice, ceramic tiles, tomatoes, sugar, poultry, and even bottled water.

Unraveling the Toilet Paper Imports

Recently, a report by the OEC trade statistics laid bare some startling figures. Between the span of 2017 and 2021, Ghana spent a staggering $349 million on the importation of just one commodity – toilet paper. This translates to an annual import bill averaging around $70 million for this single essential item.

Detailed data shared by Joy News and observed by GhanaWeb Business revealed a substantial expenditure of $101 million on toilet paper imports in 2017 alone. The subsequent year saw a slight decrease to $97 million. The downward trend continued with expenditure figures dropping to $58 million in 2019, hitting $51 million in 2020, and finally landing at $42 million in 2021.

The Divided Opinions on Import Dependency

These statistics have ignited a debate, leading to differing viewpoints. One camp questions the sustained duration of this import dependency, hinting at the need for bolstering local production capacities. The other side of the argument insists that these imports are a necessary buffer to supplement local production, thereby preventing potential shortages of these essential commodities.

While the figures indicate a downward trend in the amount spent on importing toilet paper over the years, the broader question of import dependency remains. Ghana, like many other nations, has to strike a delicate balance between supporting local industries and maintaining its global trade links. This is a complex issue that warrants a nuanced approach, with concerted efforts from policymakers, industry leaders, and consumers alike.

Business Economy Ghana
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

