Business

Ghana’s GTPCWU Union Calls for Removal of Board Members from Tema Oil Refinery

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:50 am EST
Ghana’s GTPCWU Union Calls for Removal of Board Members from Tema Oil Refinery

The General Transport Petroleum and Chemical Workers Union (GTPCWU), a major player in Ghana’s industrial sector, has issued a call for the removal of three board members from the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR). They have levelled serious allegations of gross incompetence and conflicts of interest against these members, and accuse them of hampering the refinery’s progress.

Demand for Board Members’ Removal

The union, in a bold move, has called on Ghana’s President, Akufo-Addo, to take immediate action. The individuals in question are Mr. Leon Kendon Apenteng, Mrs. Edith Sapara-Grant, and Mr. David Adomako. The GTPCWU alleges these board members have been wasting nearly two years chasing a ‘ghost’ partner for the refinery instead of securing a credible one, thus compromising the refinery’s operational efficiency.

Call for Industrial Peace

The GTPCWU’s demands are not solely directed at the management sphere. They also suggest that any workers involved in the alleged misconduct be reassigned or transferred. The union believes this step would serve as a clear warning against future incidents and help restore industrial peace.

Refining Operations: A Path to Relief

Beyond these demands, the union’s ultimate goal is to resume crude oil refining at TOR. They believe this move will provide significant relief to the Ghanaian people, who have been feeling the brunt of a struggling economy. The efficient operation of the Tema Oil Refinery is not just about corporate success; it has a direct impact on the livelihood of the Ghanaian populace, hence the urgency of the GTPCWU’s appeal.

author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

