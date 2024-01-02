Ghana’s Failatu Abdul-Razak Cooks Up a Storm in a Bid for Guinness World Record

Failatu Abdul-Razak, a multifaceted personality from Tamale, Ghana, renowned for her culinary prowess, musical talent, and advocacy, is currently engaged in a feat to etch her name in the annals of the Guinness World Records. Abdul-Razak launched her challenge to set the record for the longest cooking marathon on January 1, 2024, at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, aiming to outdo the prevailing record held by Irish chef, Alan Fisher.

Striving for Culinary Acclaim

With the intention of promoting Ghana and its northern region on the global stage, Abdul-Razak’s record attempt involves preparing a variety of Ghanaian local dishes from January 1 to January 5, 2024. The current record, set by Fisher, stands at 119 hours and 57 minutes. Abdul-Razak’s endeavor has garnered attention and support from various quarters, including Ndan Ya Naa, the Overlord of Dagbon, politicians, and key stakeholders.

A Woman of Many Talents

Abdul-Razak is not only a chef but also a successful entrepreneur, a popular Afro-Pop artist, and a dedicated activist. She is the proprietor of Mickey’s Inn, a continental restaurant established in Tamale in 2017. Her hit song ‘Piibu Piibu’ released in 2016, gained significant popularity, revealing her talent in the music arena. Abdul-Razak is also notable for her efforts towards women’s rights and against child trafficking, making her a figure of respect and admiration.

Rooted in Education and Compassion

Faila, as she is fondly known, graduated from Business Senior School in Tamale and furthered her education at the University of Professional Studies, specializing in Integrated Community Development. Her charitable endeavors include active participation in the Ijbah Ghana Foundation, an NGO dedicated to supporting orphaned children in Tamale. Personal loss struck in 2017 when her mother passed away, but she continues to draw strength from adversity.

Failatu Abdul-Razak’s audacious attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon is a testament to her indomitable spirit, determination, and love for her nation. With the spotlight on her, she is not only cooking up a storm but also inspiring many with her multifaceted personality and relentless pursuit of excellence.