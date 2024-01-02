en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ghana

Ghana’s Failatu Abdul-Razak Cooks Up a Storm in a Bid for Guinness World Record

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
Ghana’s Failatu Abdul-Razak Cooks Up a Storm in a Bid for Guinness World Record

Failatu Abdul-Razak, a multifaceted personality from Tamale, Ghana, renowned for her culinary prowess, musical talent, and advocacy, is currently engaged in a feat to etch her name in the annals of the Guinness World Records. Abdul-Razak launched her challenge to set the record for the longest cooking marathon on January 1, 2024, at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, aiming to outdo the prevailing record held by Irish chef, Alan Fisher.

Striving for Culinary Acclaim

With the intention of promoting Ghana and its northern region on the global stage, Abdul-Razak’s record attempt involves preparing a variety of Ghanaian local dishes from January 1 to January 5, 2024. The current record, set by Fisher, stands at 119 hours and 57 minutes. Abdul-Razak’s endeavor has garnered attention and support from various quarters, including Ndan Ya Naa, the Overlord of Dagbon, politicians, and key stakeholders.

A Woman of Many Talents

Abdul-Razak is not only a chef but also a successful entrepreneur, a popular Afro-Pop artist, and a dedicated activist. She is the proprietor of Mickey’s Inn, a continental restaurant established in Tamale in 2017. Her hit song ‘Piibu Piibu’ released in 2016, gained significant popularity, revealing her talent in the music arena. Abdul-Razak is also notable for her efforts towards women’s rights and against child trafficking, making her a figure of respect and admiration.

Rooted in Education and Compassion

Faila, as she is fondly known, graduated from Business Senior School in Tamale and furthered her education at the University of Professional Studies, specializing in Integrated Community Development. Her charitable endeavors include active participation in the Ijbah Ghana Foundation, an NGO dedicated to supporting orphaned children in Tamale. Personal loss struck in 2017 when her mother passed away, but she continues to draw strength from adversity.

Failatu Abdul-Razak’s audacious attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon is a testament to her indomitable spirit, determination, and love for her nation. With the spotlight on her, she is not only cooking up a storm but also inspiring many with her multifaceted personality and relentless pursuit of excellence.

0
Ghana
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ghanaian Churches Gear Up for Watch Night Services with Prophecies and Billboards

By Ebenezer Mensah

Evangelist Mama Pat's Unconventional Views on Marriage Stir Controversy

By Ebenezer Mensah

Ghana Immigration Service Honors Year of Resilience at Annual Thanksgiving

By Ebenezer Mensah

Blakk Rasta Criticizes Afua Asantewaa's Record Singing Attempt

By Ebenezer Mensah

Bishop J.Y Adu's Prophecy Stirs Ghana: Predicts Death of Three Chiefs ...
@Ghana · 4 mins
Bishop J.Y Adu's Prophecy Stirs Ghana: Predicts Death of Three Chiefs ...
heart comment 0
Ghana’s Male Hair Dye Trend: Redefining Masculinity, One Color at a Time

By Ebenezer Mensah

Ghana's Male Hair Dye Trend: Redefining Masculinity, One Color at a Time
TUSAAG Declares Nationwide Strike Over Retirement Date Rollover Dispute

By Ebenezer Mensah

TUSAAG Declares Nationwide Strike Over Retirement Date Rollover Dispute
Unraveling the Usage Patterns of Antihypertensive Medicines in Ghana

By Ebenezer Mensah

Unraveling the Usage Patterns of Antihypertensive Medicines in Ghana
Ghana Sports in 2023: A Year of Controversies

By Salman Khan

Ghana Sports in 2023: A Year of Controversies
Latest Headlines
World News
Hyderabad's LV Prasad Eye Institute Patented for Revolutionary Cell Therapy for Corneal Diseases
42 seconds
Hyderabad's LV Prasad Eye Institute Patented for Revolutionary Cell Therapy for Corneal Diseases
2024 Sports Resolutions: A Guide for Key Figures in the Sports World
2 mins
2024 Sports Resolutions: A Guide for Key Figures in the Sports World
Vince Russo Criticizes Dominik Mysterio's Performance on RAW; The Miz and Truth Triumph
2 mins
Vince Russo Criticizes Dominik Mysterio's Performance on RAW; The Miz and Truth Triumph
Chip Wilson: A New Legacy Beyond Lululemon
3 mins
Chip Wilson: A New Legacy Beyond Lululemon
Supreme Court Directs Bihar to Make Caste Survey Data Public
3 mins
Supreme Court Directs Bihar to Make Caste Survey Data Public
MEDOMENT: HTW's Revolutionary Telehealth Solution Set to Transform Digital Healthcare
3 mins
MEDOMENT: HTW's Revolutionary Telehealth Solution Set to Transform Digital Healthcare
New Year's Message: López Obrador's Call for a Brighter Future
3 mins
New Year's Message: López Obrador's Call for a Brighter Future
Public Urged to Consider Alternatives Amid Overcapacity at Mullingar Hospital's ED
3 mins
Public Urged to Consider Alternatives Amid Overcapacity at Mullingar Hospital's ED
Disulfidptosis: A Game Changer in Colorectal Cancer Treatment
3 mins
Disulfidptosis: A Game Changer in Colorectal Cancer Treatment
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
44 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app