Ghana's Emission Levy Sparks Controversy Among Traders and Transport Unions

In a move that has stirred controversy in Ghana, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has initiated an Emission Levy on carbon dioxide equivalent emissions from vehicles with internal combustion engines. The levy, which came into effect on February 1, 2024, has provoked a significant backlash from the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA).

Reaction from Traders and Transport Unions

The response from the GUTA has been one of concern and protest. The Association's first vice chairman, Clement Boateng, has openly expressed worries about the potential impact of the levy on businesses. He has argued that the additional costs incurred by drivers would inevitably trickle down to consumers, leading to increased prices. This sentiment is shared by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), which has threatened to raise transport fares in response to the levy.

Emission Levy - A Double-Edged Sword?

The emission levy, which is collected by the GRA, ranges from 75 to 300 Ghanaian cedis depending on the vehicle type. Proponents of the levy argue that it will help reduce emissions and generate revenue for the government. However, critics maintain that the levy could exacerbate the cost-of-living crisis and have a ripple effect on the already struggling economy.

Given the potential negative repercussions on businesses and the general public, GUTA is urging the government to reconsider and suspend the implementation of the Emission Levy. They are aligning with the GPRTU's stance in this regard, presenting a united front against the levy. The controversy surrounding the levy continues to unfold, with the outcome likely having far-reaching implications for Ghanaian businesses, consumers, and the environment.