Ghana’s Education Minister Refutes BECE Changes, Highlights Educational Advancements

In a recent press briefing, Ghana’s Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, shed light on the ongoing rumors pertaining to the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE). He firmly dismissed the speculations of a reduction in BECE subjects from eight to five. The Minister emphasized that the core structure of the educational system, including the number of subjects in BECE, remains unaltered. He further announced that any future changes would only be implemented post comprehensive discussions with various stakeholders.

Improvements in West African Senior Secondary Examinations

During the briefing, Dr Adutwum highlighted the remarkable progress in the performance of the West African Senior Secondary Examinations. The average score has seen a significant surge from 38.73% in 2006 to 69.73% in 2023. Steps such as serialization and randomization of examination questions have been introduced to counter examination malpractices.

Government’s Focus on Infrastructure and Quality Education

The Ghanaian government, under Dr Adutwum’s guidance, is channeling efforts into the construction of state-of-the-art schools across various regions. The new establishments will house modern facilities, including fully equipped science laboratories. These strides are part of a larger plan to transform the educational system and equip students to compete on a global platform.

Introduction of STEM Schools and Enhancement of TVET

Dr Adutwum also shed light on the introduction of new STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) schools and aviation and aerospace courses at some Junior High Schools. Additionally, the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is undergoing substantial enhancement with the establishment of centers of excellence. The Minister urged for a depoliticization of education projects and reiterated the government’s commitment to providing quality education in collaboration with all stakeholders.