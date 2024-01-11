en English
Africa

Ghana’s Education Minister Refutes BECE Changes, Highlights Educational Advancements

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:47 am EST
Ghana’s Education Minister Refutes BECE Changes, Highlights Educational Advancements

In a recent press briefing, Ghana’s Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, shed light on the ongoing rumors pertaining to the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE). He firmly dismissed the speculations of a reduction in BECE subjects from eight to five. The Minister emphasized that the core structure of the educational system, including the number of subjects in BECE, remains unaltered. He further announced that any future changes would only be implemented post comprehensive discussions with various stakeholders.

Improvements in West African Senior Secondary Examinations

During the briefing, Dr Adutwum highlighted the remarkable progress in the performance of the West African Senior Secondary Examinations. The average score has seen a significant surge from 38.73% in 2006 to 69.73% in 2023. Steps such as serialization and randomization of examination questions have been introduced to counter examination malpractices.

Government’s Focus on Infrastructure and Quality Education

The Ghanaian government, under Dr Adutwum’s guidance, is channeling efforts into the construction of state-of-the-art schools across various regions. The new establishments will house modern facilities, including fully equipped science laboratories. These strides are part of a larger plan to transform the educational system and equip students to compete on a global platform.

Introduction of STEM Schools and Enhancement of TVET

Dr Adutwum also shed light on the introduction of new STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) schools and aviation and aerospace courses at some Junior High Schools. Additionally, the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is undergoing substantial enhancement with the establishment of centers of excellence. The Minister urged for a depoliticization of education projects and reiterated the government’s commitment to providing quality education in collaboration with all stakeholders.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

