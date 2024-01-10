Ghana’s Education Minister Advocates for Improvements, Not Review, of Free SHS Policy

Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum of Ghana has emphatically stated that the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy does not need a review, but instead improvements to its present form. His remarks come amid ongoing discussions about the policy’s sustainability and effectiveness.

Acknowledging the Challenges

The minister acknowledged the issues faced by the Free SHS program, including concerns about infrastructure and quality. However, he underscored the government’s commitment to address these challenges without diluting the fundamental principles of the policy. Free SHS, a landmark initiative in the education sector, aims to ensure free secondary education for all Ghanaian students.

Contrasting Views on the Policy

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, proposed a review of the Free SHS policy if he is elected President. He highlighted issues such as the cost of student expenses and feeding, which need to be addressed. Meanwhile, former Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Charles Aheto-Tsegah, expressed disappointment at the government’s reluctance to review the policy and advocated for a comprehensive examination of the initiative. However, Minister Adutwum firmly dismissed these calls for a review.

Defending the Quality of Free SHS

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum robustly defended the quality of education under the Free SHS policy. He cited increased student enrolment, enhanced infrastructure, and improved academic performance as evidence of the policy’s success. Critics, however, argue that the policy emphasizes quantity over quality. According to a study by Africa Education Watch, parents’ expenses exceed the costs covered by the government. Despite this, the minister assured that the government is actively seeking solutions to improve the policy while preserving its core goal of providing free, quality education for all Ghanaian students.