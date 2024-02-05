Ghana's e-Levy Implementation Stirs Controversy amid Unauthorized Deductions

In Ghana, the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy (e-levy) has sparked an urgent controversy. Several mobile money users have reported unauthorized deductions from their transactions, stoking concerns over the levy's application. These deductions, alarmingly, seem to exceed the official rate of 1%. The unsettling reports have triggered calls for immediate action to address these irregularities.

Parliamentary Intervention

Leading the charge for resolution is Sam George, the Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament's Communications Committee. He has been vocal in his critique of the hasty implementation of the e-levy, highlighting the flaws in the current system. George expressed his apprehension that these systemic issues might lead to the e-levy's failure if not addressed promptly.

Convening Stakeholders

To combat these problems, a significant meeting has been scheduled for February 6, 2024. This meeting will bring together the Bank of Ghana, the Ghana Revenue Authority, Electronic Money Issuers (EMIs), telecommunications companies, and banks. Their collective aim is to discuss and resolve the systemic issues linked to the ELMAS system, which is used for these transactions.

ELMAS System Delays

The ELMAS system is reportedly experiencing delays in real-time data uploads from banks and EMIs. This lag is a potential contributor to the unauthorized deductions troubling mobile money users. Sam George underscored the urgency of the situation and stressed the need for a comprehensive review of the e-levy's implementation structure. His goal is to eliminate further issues and ensure the smooth operation of the system.