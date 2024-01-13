en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Ghana’s ‘Dumsor’: Public Calls for Transparent Load-Shedding Timetable Amid Power Crisis

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:49 am EST
Ghana’s ‘Dumsor’: Public Calls for Transparent Load-Shedding Timetable Amid Power Crisis

The ongoing ‘dumsor’ – a local Ghanaian term signifying power outages – has stirred a public outcry as citizens grapple with frequent and unscheduled electricity cuts. The absence of a consistent load-shedding timetable has worsened the scenario, leaving individuals and businesses in a lurch, unable to effectively plan for power interruptions.

Impact on Daily Life and Economy

The erratic power supply has significantly disrupted daily life, economic activities, and essential services. The public’s increasing frustration has led to a call for transparency and improved management from the power distribution authorities. The demand is clear: a definitive load-shedding schedule that enables better preparedness and minimizes disruptions.

The Broader Energy Sector Challenge

This situation is a stark reflection of the broader issues plaguing the energy sector, including infrastructure deficits, financial constraints, and policy challenges. These issues have critically hampered the nation’s electricity supply system. The public’s plea is for the government and relevant agencies to address these issues promptly.

Load-shedding in South Africa: A Comparative Perspective

The issue of load-shedding is not exclusive to Ghana. South Africa has seen similar challenges, with Eskom, the country’s major electricity supplier, announcing escalated load-shedding due to the shutdown of six generating units. The utility has declared alternating stages of load shedding to continue until Sunday. The article also shares statistics about unplanned outages and planned maintenance capacity out of service. Eskom has made a plea to homeowners to alleviate pressure on the grid.

Voices from the Ground

Former Eskom chief executives Matshela Koko and Andre de Ruyter expressed views on the severity of the problem, the need for improved maintenance, and the public’s dissatisfaction with the current situation. They underlined the importance of managing plant reliability and predictability to avoid load shedding. The article also highlights the impact of load shedding on infrastructure and the constitutional ruling on the issue, thereby offering detailed insights into the challenges faced by Eskom in managing power supply and the imperative need for political leadership to address the crisis.

0
Energy Ghana
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
15 mins ago
California Champions Long-Duration Energy Storage Amidst Climate Change Concerns
As the world grapples with the escalating crisis of climate change, California is taking a proactive stance by focusing on energy storage solutions. The state’s decision to prioritize long-duration energy storage (LDES)—technologies capable of discharging power for more than four hours—is seen as vital to its transition to 100% clean energy. This move is prompted
California Champions Long-Duration Energy Storage Amidst Climate Change Concerns
Türkiye Set to Become Third-Largest in European Natural Gas Storage Capacity
2 hours ago
Türkiye Set to Become Third-Largest in European Natural Gas Storage Capacity
MyEko: Hestiia's Compute-Powered Radiator Revolutionizes Home Heating
3 hours ago
MyEko: Hestiia's Compute-Powered Radiator Revolutionizes Home Heating
California's Energy Storage Surge and Washington's Carbon Trading Ambitions
1 hour ago
California's Energy Storage Surge and Washington's Carbon Trading Ambitions
California Pioneers Long-Duration Energy Storage, Eyes Clean Energy Future
1 hour ago
California Pioneers Long-Duration Energy Storage, Eyes Clean Energy Future
Ghanaians Demand Load-Shedding Timetable Amidst Persistent Power Outages
2 hours ago
Ghanaians Demand Load-Shedding Timetable Amidst Persistent Power Outages
Latest Headlines
World News
Governor Francis Nwifuru Triumphs: A Dance of Victory
1 min
Governor Francis Nwifuru Triumphs: A Dance of Victory
Julius Randle: A Story of Growth and Maturity in Handling On-Court Frustration
1 min
Julius Randle: A Story of Growth and Maturity in Handling On-Court Frustration
AFCON 2023: The Thrill of African Football Live on Sanyuka Prime
3 mins
AFCON 2023: The Thrill of African Football Live on Sanyuka Prime
Nikki Haley Sounds the Alarm on the 'New Axis of Evil'
3 mins
Nikki Haley Sounds the Alarm on the 'New Axis of Evil'
Alarming Rise in Mumps Cases Triggers Health Alert in Alappuzha
6 mins
Alarming Rise in Mumps Cases Triggers Health Alert in Alappuzha
Breathwork: Australia's Rising Wellness Trend
6 mins
Breathwork: Australia's Rising Wellness Trend
Minnesota Wild's Quest for Redemption: A Crucial Encounter with Arizona Coyotes
6 mins
Minnesota Wild's Quest for Redemption: A Crucial Encounter with Arizona Coyotes
South African Political Parties Advocate for Overhaul of National Student Financial Aid Scheme
7 mins
South African Political Parties Advocate for Overhaul of National Student Financial Aid Scheme
Republican Reevaluation: The Changing Dynamics of Abortion Legislation in the Post-Roe Landscape
7 mins
Republican Reevaluation: The Changing Dynamics of Abortion Legislation in the Post-Roe Landscape
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
41 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
53 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
9 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app