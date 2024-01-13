Ghana’s ‘Dumsor’: Public Calls for Transparent Load-Shedding Timetable Amid Power Crisis

The ongoing ‘dumsor’ – a local Ghanaian term signifying power outages – has stirred a public outcry as citizens grapple with frequent and unscheduled electricity cuts. The absence of a consistent load-shedding timetable has worsened the scenario, leaving individuals and businesses in a lurch, unable to effectively plan for power interruptions.

Impact on Daily Life and Economy

The erratic power supply has significantly disrupted daily life, economic activities, and essential services. The public’s increasing frustration has led to a call for transparency and improved management from the power distribution authorities. The demand is clear: a definitive load-shedding schedule that enables better preparedness and minimizes disruptions.

The Broader Energy Sector Challenge

This situation is a stark reflection of the broader issues plaguing the energy sector, including infrastructure deficits, financial constraints, and policy challenges. These issues have critically hampered the nation’s electricity supply system. The public’s plea is for the government and relevant agencies to address these issues promptly.

Load-shedding in South Africa: A Comparative Perspective

The issue of load-shedding is not exclusive to Ghana. South Africa has seen similar challenges, with Eskom, the country’s major electricity supplier, announcing escalated load-shedding due to the shutdown of six generating units. The utility has declared alternating stages of load shedding to continue until Sunday. The article also shares statistics about unplanned outages and planned maintenance capacity out of service. Eskom has made a plea to homeowners to alleviate pressure on the grid.

Voices from the Ground

Former Eskom chief executives Matshela Koko and Andre de Ruyter expressed views on the severity of the problem, the need for improved maintenance, and the public’s dissatisfaction with the current situation. They underlined the importance of managing plant reliability and predictability to avoid load shedding. The article also highlights the impact of load shedding on infrastructure and the constitutional ruling on the issue, thereby offering detailed insights into the challenges faced by Eskom in managing power supply and the imperative need for political leadership to address the crisis.