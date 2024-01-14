en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Ghana’s ‘Dumsor’ Crisis: Public Demands Transparency and Long-term Solutions

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:22 pm EST
Ghana’s ‘Dumsor’ Crisis: Public Demands Transparency and Long-term Solutions

In the heart of West Africa, Ghana is grappling with an escalating power crisis, colloquially known as ‘dumsor.’ The term, which translates to ‘off-on’ in the local Twi language, describes the unpredictable and frequent power outages plaguing the nation. The lack of a consistent load-shedding schedule is causing significant disruptions in the daily lives of citizens and business operations, leading to mounting public frustration.

Public Outcry for Transparency and Predictability

The people of Ghana are urging the government and power companies to provide a reliable load-shedding timetable. This move, they believe, would allow them to plan their activities around the power cuts, reducing the negative impact on their daily routines and businesses. The outcry underscores the larger issues in Ghana’s energy sector, including aging infrastructure, financial constraints, and the urgent need for investment in sustainable energy sources.

Former President Mahama’s Accusations

Former President John Mahama has accused the current President, Nana Akufo-Addo, of planning to leave the ‘dumsor’ crisis for his successor. He attributed the erratic power supply to a debt owed to the West African Pipeline Company. Mahama also criticized the government’s decision to tax electricity consumers, promising to complete old projects if he wins the 2024 polls.

Call for Long-term Solutions

The ongoing power crisis has led to increased calls for transparency and better communication from utility providers. Ghanaians are not just looking for immediate relief but long-term solutions that address the root causes of the power crisis. They demand an action plan that ensures a stable electricity supply, bolstering Ghana’s energy sector and aiding the nation’s progress.

0
Africa Energy Ghana
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
1 min ago
Asantehene Commends Inspector General of Police for Transformative Impact on Ghana's Police Service
The Asantehene, the traditional ruler of the Ashanti in Ghana, has publicly lauded the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for the transformative changes he has enacted within the country’s police service. The Asantehene’s commendation follows significant improvements and reforms that have been implemented since Dr. Dampare assumed office, contributing to a
Asantehene Commends Inspector General of Police for Transformative Impact on Ghana's Police Service
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
1 hour ago
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
Tragic Accidents Rock Ghana: Vice President's Wife's Convoy Involved
2 hours ago
Tragic Accidents Rock Ghana: Vice President's Wife's Convoy Involved
AFCON 2023 Kick-off: Cote d'Ivoire Claims Victory Over Guinea-Bissau
9 mins ago
AFCON 2023 Kick-off: Cote d'Ivoire Claims Victory Over Guinea-Bissau
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Reaffirms Solidarity with Palestine, Addresses Corruption and Service Delivery
17 mins ago
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Reaffirms Solidarity with Palestine, Addresses Corruption and Service Delivery
Charitable Act by Salvation for All Ministries: Food Donations for 2,000 Needy Individuals
36 mins ago
Charitable Act by Salvation for All Ministries: Food Donations for 2,000 Needy Individuals
Latest Headlines
World News
Decoding the Pulse of the American Electorate: Key Concerns as U.S. Election Approaches
2 mins
Decoding the Pulse of the American Electorate: Key Concerns as U.S. Election Approaches
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
6 mins
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
Uganda in Focus: Sports, Politics, and Urban Development
8 mins
Uganda in Focus: Sports, Politics, and Urban Development
AFCON 2023 Kick-off: Cote d'Ivoire Claims Victory Over Guinea-Bissau
9 mins
AFCON 2023 Kick-off: Cote d'Ivoire Claims Victory Over Guinea-Bissau
Clash over 'Maharani' Shoot in J&K Assembly: Abdullah vs. Mehta
10 mins
Clash over 'Maharani' Shoot in J&K Assembly: Abdullah vs. Mehta
Dorset Councillor Bill Pipe Censured for Disrespectful Mimicry, Ordered to Undergo Diversity Training
13 mins
Dorset Councillor Bill Pipe Censured for Disrespectful Mimicry, Ordered to Undergo Diversity Training
Silent Threat: Study Reveals Higher TBE Virus Infections in Sweden
16 mins
Silent Threat: Study Reveals Higher TBE Virus Infections in Sweden
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Reaffirms Solidarity with Palestine, Addresses Corruption and Service Delivery
17 mins
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Reaffirms Solidarity with Palestine, Addresses Corruption and Service Delivery
League One Disruptions: Fan Protest and Medical Emergency Cause Chaos
19 mins
League One Disruptions: Fan Protest and Medical Emergency Cause Chaos
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
1 hour
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
1 hour
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app