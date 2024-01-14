Ghana’s ‘Dumsor’ Crisis: Public Demands Transparency and Long-term Solutions

In the heart of West Africa, Ghana is grappling with an escalating power crisis, colloquially known as ‘dumsor.’ The term, which translates to ‘off-on’ in the local Twi language, describes the unpredictable and frequent power outages plaguing the nation. The lack of a consistent load-shedding schedule is causing significant disruptions in the daily lives of citizens and business operations, leading to mounting public frustration.

Public Outcry for Transparency and Predictability

The people of Ghana are urging the government and power companies to provide a reliable load-shedding timetable. This move, they believe, would allow them to plan their activities around the power cuts, reducing the negative impact on their daily routines and businesses. The outcry underscores the larger issues in Ghana’s energy sector, including aging infrastructure, financial constraints, and the urgent need for investment in sustainable energy sources.

Former President Mahama’s Accusations

Former President John Mahama has accused the current President, Nana Akufo-Addo, of planning to leave the ‘dumsor’ crisis for his successor. He attributed the erratic power supply to a debt owed to the West African Pipeline Company. Mahama also criticized the government’s decision to tax electricity consumers, promising to complete old projects if he wins the 2024 polls.

Call for Long-term Solutions

The ongoing power crisis has led to increased calls for transparency and better communication from utility providers. Ghanaians are not just looking for immediate relief but long-term solutions that address the root causes of the power crisis. They demand an action plan that ensures a stable electricity supply, bolstering Ghana’s energy sector and aiding the nation’s progress.