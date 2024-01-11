Ghana’s ‘Dumsor’ Crisis: An Echo of Past Power Struggles

In a potent reminder of the recurring power crisis, Ghana grapples with the looming threat of increased ‘dumsor.’ The term, rooted in the Ghanaian lexicon, describes the relentless power outages that have previously crippled the nation. As the Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Security, Nana Amoasi VII, reveals, the energy sector’s financial woes are to blame.

Debt-Plagued Energy Sector

The government’s failure to settle its debts with pivotal industry players has resulted in a significant disruption to the country’s power supply. Amongst the most affected is the West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo), which has ceased operations due to insufficient payments. Despite power plants being primed for operation, the lack of natural gas, the lifeblood of these plants, poses a substantial hurdle.

‘Dumsor’ and its Domino Effect

The financial difficulties have caused a ripple effect, hampering the transportation of natural gas from the western to the eastern corridor of the country. This predicament is merely a symptom of a larger problem – the government’s inability to meet its financial obligations with entities in the electricity supply chain.

Call to Action

With the country on the brink of further power cuts, Nana Amoasi VII has sent a stark warning. He emphasizes the urgent need for the sector to generate ample revenue to ensure its continuous operation. The risk of plant shutdowns still looms large, even if WAPCo were to resume gas transmission, should the government’s debts remain unsettled. Concurrently, Deputy Minority MP Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah calls for a load-shedding timetable, reflecting the nation’s growing frustration with persistent power cuts.

The situation calls for immediate attention and swift action. As the Chamber of Independent Power Producers and Bulk Consumers pointed out, the government owes them a staggering debt of $1.4 billion, which they urge to be included in the mid-year budget review. Without a resolution, the nation stands at the precipice of a potential return to the dark days of ‘dumsor.’