Education

Ghana’s Despite Science and Maths Quiz 2024: Celebrities Step into the Academic Arena

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:43 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:58 pm EST
Ghana’s Despite Science and Maths Quiz 2024: Celebrities Step into the Academic Arena

The 2024 edition of the Despite Science and Maths Quiz, a highly anticipated academic competition in Ghana, is stirring up a buzz as it welcomes contestants from Mponi LA Senior High School (S.H.S) and renowned celebrities such as Wofa Akrobeto, Nsafoahemaa, and Salinko_Official. The quiz, organized by the influential Despite Group of Companies, is an academic platform designed to inspire high school students to pursue science and mathematics.

Celebrity Involvement Ups the Ante

In a twist of events, the inclusion of well-known personalities such as Wofa Akrobeto, Nsafoahemaa, and Salinko_Official is expected to increase the event’s appeal. These individuals, widely recognized within the Ghanaian community, are set to participate in an academic contest traditionally reserved for high school students. Their presence suggests a concerted effort to push the boundaries of traditional educational programming by combining entertainment and learning.

A Platform for Academic Excellence

At its core, the Despite Science and Maths Quiz is about celebrating and promoting academic excellence. The event provides a platform for students to display their prowess in science and mathematics, emphasizing the importance of these subjects in today’s world. The involvement of celebrities in this year’s edition serves to amplify this message and draw more attention to the educational cause.

By integrating entertainment into an academic event, the Despite Group of Companies may be setting a new trend in educational programming. This innovative approach could inspire a larger audience to tune in, promoting both the importance of education and the appeal of entertainment. As we anticipate the upcoming event, the question remains: Will this blend of education and entertainment prove to be a successful formula for engaging a wider audience in academic competitions?

Education Ghana
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

