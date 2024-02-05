Ghana's Defence Spending Poised for Major Growth, Says GlobalData Report

In a marked reversal of a three-year slump, Ghana's defence spending is poised to grow significantly over the next five years. This projection comes from a recent report by GlobalData, an intelligence firm, which forecasts a compound annual growth rate of 11.3% from 2025 to 2029.

Ghana's Defence Budget: A Snapshot

In 2024, Ghana's defence budget came in at $317 million, reflecting a decrease from the previous year's $343.9 million. This drop was attributed to a 7.8% negative growth rate. However, the tide is set to turn, with the defence budget projected to reach $509.6 million by the end of 2029. Furthermore, Ghana's acquisition budget, which includes research and development, is expected to balloon from $30 million in 2025 to $119.5 million in 2029.

Driving Factors: Regional Instability and Border Security

This expected uptick in defence expenditure is largely influenced by growing instability in the Sahel region. This instability presents a substantial threat to Ghana's security, raising fears of potential cross-border infiltration and spillovers of violence. In 2023, the European Union provided Ghana with a fleet of 100 armoured vehicles, an indication that border security is likely to be a significant driver of future defence spending.

The Role of ECOWAS

As a member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ghana may also increase its defence budget to support peacekeeping operations in response to regional conflicts. Instances such as the military coup in Niger and potential ECOWAS military intervention could necessitate such a move.

Defence Segments: Light Attack Aircraft and Maritime Security

The GlobalData report highlights the significance of light attack aircraft, which is the largest defence segment by value for Ghana between 2023 and 2026. Additionally, the rise in maritime piracy incidents in the Gulf of Guinea has propelled the government to prioritize spending on light combat vessels. Over the next three years, expenditure on this segment is anticipated to increase from $6.8 million to $8.3 million.