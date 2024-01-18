Ghana's Debt Restructuring: Investors, Elections, and the Road Ahead

As Ghana faces a precarious period, the nation is preparing for the culmination of debt restructuring talks after a 2022 default on approximately $20 billion in international bonds and loans. The dual challenge for the government is to convince investors of its commitment to fiscal consolidation while managing electoral pressures in the run-up to the December election. The concern among investors is the historical trend of substantial budget overruns during election years in Ghana, which could potentially derail the debt restructuring progress.

The Political Landscape

The ruling New Patriotic Party, led by economist Mahamudu Bawumia, is vying for a third term. In contrast, the opposition National Democratic Congress is under the leadership of former President John Mahama. The government has recently reached an agreement with bilateral creditors, including China, to restructure $5.4 billion in loans. However, the negotiations with commercial creditors are ongoing, with a proposed reduction of up to 40% on principal amounts. In the face of broader market declines, Ghana's dollar bonds have demonstrated resilience.

Potential Obstacles in Debt Restructuring

However, there are concerns that a World Bank downgrade of Ghana's income classification could add further complications to the debt restructuring process. The election outcome could also impact this process since both the ruling and opposition parties have histories of accruing high debt levels.

Global Context

In other global news, Houthi attacks have caused LNG tanker fleets to alter their course away from the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. India is pushing for increased foreign investment, which includes a semiconductor partnership between Foxconn and HCL Group. Japan is expecting a surge in semiconductor equipment sales, and Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has expressed confidence in India's economic resilience in the face of global challenges.

