Ghana's Cashew Farmers in Bono Region Call for Fair Pricing Amid Economic Strains

In the heart of Ghana's Bono Region, a group of determined cashew farmers from the Jaman South Municipality are standing up for what they believe is right. Amid the lush greenery and sprawling cashew plantations, a pressing issue has emerged, highlighting the economic challenges faced by these hardworking individuals.

Advertisment

They are urging the Tree Crop Development Authority (TCDA) to revisit the 2024 cashew purchasing price of GHC7.00 per kilo, which they argue does not reflect the true value of their labor and investment. Drawing comparisons to their counterparts in Cote d'Ivoire, who receive GHC8.50 per kilo, the farmers are advocating for a revised rate of GHC10.00 per kilo.

A Cry for Economic Justice

Francis Kosono, the Vice Chairman of the Jaman South Cashew Farmers, has voiced his concerns over the current pricing policy, which he believes is inadequate to cover the costs incurred by the farmers, let alone allow them to profit from their labor.

Advertisment

This sentiment is echoed by Emmanuel Kusi, the Secretary of the Jaman South Cashew Farmers Association, who also calls on the government to account for and utilize the funds previously deducted from cashew farmers to support agricultural activities. The lack of support, juxtaposed with the deductions made, paints a grim picture of the challenges faced by the cashew farming community in the region.

The Potential Ripple Effects

The farmers have not shied away from expressing the potential political ramifications of ignoring their pleas for fair pricing. They caution that the continued disregard for their reasonable requests might influence their voting decisions in the forthcoming general election. This stance underscores the deep-seated frustration among the farmers, who see their livelihoods threatened by policies they perceive as unfair.

The situation is further exacerbated by the revelation that close to 900,000 metric tonnes of cashew go waste in the Bono Region due to a lack of processing plants, as highlighted by the Bono Regional Minister. This significant loss not only represents a missed economic opportunity but also underscores the pressing need for infrastructural development in the region's cashew industry.