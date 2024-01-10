en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Ghana’s Black Stars Spark Cultural Pride with Kente Attire

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:10 pm EST
Ghana’s Black Stars Spark Cultural Pride with Kente Attire

In a vibrant display of cultural pride, Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars, have embraced their heritage with a fashion-forward approach. Adorned in Kente, a traditional Ghanaian fabric known for its colorful patterns, the team has set trends both on and off the field. This decision, part of a growing trend of melding traditional elements with modern designs, not only highlights the significance of cultural identity but also unifies a nation under shared heritage.

Kente: Ghana’s Cultural Identity

The Black Stars’ adoption of Kente is more than just a style choice. It acts as a symbol of Ghanaian pride, shining on the international stage. The arrival of the team in Ivory Coast for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations was a spectacle of cultural celebrations. Dressed in Kente, they immersed themselves in traditional dance and festivities, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Ghana to the world. The event was further elevated by a special send-off party hosted by President Nana Akufo-Addo, who charged the team to deliver their best performance.

Implications Beyond the Sports World

The Black Stars’ sartorial choice could potentially steer global fashion trends. By integrating a significant aspect of their culture into their attire, they have underscored the importance of cultural representation in international platforms such as sports. As they prepare to face off against Cape Verde on January 14, 2024, the team’s uniform serves as a visual reminder of their roots and their long-awaited title.

A Strategic Collaboration?

While the specifics of the collaboration are yet to be disclosed, the adoption of Kente by the Black Stars coincides with a potential partnership with UTVGhana and Corp.2024. This strategic move might be part of a broader initiative to promote Ghanaian culture and identity. Whether it directly influenced the team’s fashion choice or not, this alliance underscores the growing importance of cultural representation in all aspects of society, including sports.

0
Fashion Ghana
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
36 mins ago
Pitti Oumo Unveils Latest Menswear Trends with Plaid Patterns and Chocolate Hues on Day Two
Day two of the esteemed Pitti Oumo menswear tradeshow in Florence, Italy, unveiled a parade of cutting-edge street style trends. The annual gathering, a beacon of style and innovation, was awash with chocolate brown hues, denim headwear, and myriad plaid patterns, asserting its continued influence on global menswear fashion. Stage for New Talents and Industry
Pitti Oumo Unveils Latest Menswear Trends with Plaid Patterns and Chocolate Hues on Day Two
Lulus Appoints Laura Deady as Chief Merchandising Officer, Announces Leadership Changes and Expansion Plans
1 hour ago
Lulus Appoints Laura Deady as Chief Merchandising Officer, Announces Leadership Changes and Expansion Plans
Canyon-SRAM Reveals Colorful New Kit and Star-Studded Roster for 2024 Season
2 hours ago
Canyon-SRAM Reveals Colorful New Kit and Star-Studded Roster for 2024 Season
Axel Arigato to Open Flagship Store in London's Covent Garden
1 hour ago
Axel Arigato to Open Flagship Store in London's Covent Garden
Hollywood Glitters at the 14th Annual Governor's Awards: A Night of Fashion, Talent, and Honor
1 hour ago
Hollywood Glitters at the 14th Annual Governor's Awards: A Night of Fashion, Talent, and Honor
Florence Pugh Shines in Rodarte at the 14th Annual Governors Awards
1 hour ago
Florence Pugh Shines in Rodarte at the 14th Annual Governors Awards
Latest Headlines
World News
LeBron James and Fanatics Ink Partnership, Signal New Era in Sports Memorabilia
1 min
LeBron James and Fanatics Ink Partnership, Signal New Era in Sports Memorabilia
Political Prisoners in Poland? Former PM's Claim Sparks National Debate
2 mins
Political Prisoners in Poland? Former PM's Claim Sparks National Debate
Lisa Rinna on Intimacy, Aging, and Life Post-RHOBH: A Candid Cosmopolitan Interview
2 mins
Lisa Rinna on Intimacy, Aging, and Life Post-RHOBH: A Candid Cosmopolitan Interview
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, Study Suggests
2 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, Study Suggests
SoDMA_Somalia Extends Lifeline with Medical Supplies Donation
3 mins
SoDMA_Somalia Extends Lifeline with Medical Supplies Donation
Juventus Faces Frosinone Sans Chiesa: Allegri's 400th Game in Spotlight
4 mins
Juventus Faces Frosinone Sans Chiesa: Allegri's 400th Game in Spotlight
Yashasvi Jaiswal to Open Alongside Rohit Sharma in Upcoming T20I: A Strategic Blend of Youth and Experience
6 mins
Yashasvi Jaiswal to Open Alongside Rohit Sharma in Upcoming T20I: A Strategic Blend of Youth and Experience
Chicago Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined Due to Jaw Surgery
11 mins
Chicago Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined Due to Jaw Surgery
Chicago Bears Dismiss Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy in Major Roster Shakeup
14 mins
Chicago Bears Dismiss Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy in Major Roster Shakeup
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app