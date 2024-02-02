Ghana's Attorney General Proposes Reforms to Expedite Criminal Justice

Ghana's Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has pinpointed the nation's juror system as the root cause of the protracted trial of Major Maxwell Mahama's case, which spanned over half a decade. Dame raised concerns about the system's inefficiencies, which have led to avoidable hold-ups in the judicial process.

Reforms in the Offing

In an attempt to tackle these systemic problems, the Attorney General has put forth reforms, including a bold proposal to either abolish or alter the jury system. The primary objective of these reforms is to expedite the delivery of criminal justice in the country. Dame laid out these plans during a visit by the late Major Mahama's family to the Attorney General's Department, where they conveyed their gratitude for the jury's verdict that culminated in life sentences for 12 individuals implicated in Mahama's case.

Streamlining Judicial Processes

The Attorney General drew attention to a treason case, considered more severe than Mahama's, which was wrapped up in a mere two years without the involvement of a jury. This example was deployed to underscore the possible advantages of the proposed reforms, especially in terms of speeding up the judicial process.

Veronica Bamford, the late Major Mahama's mother, expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards the fact that her son, despite being armed during the fatal attack, refrained from using his firearm against anyone.