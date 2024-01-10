Ghana’s Achimota, Taifa, and Dome Face ‘Dumsor’ Until 5pm Today

Residents of Achimota, Taifa, and Dome in Ghana are bracing themselves for a day of ‘dumsor’, a local term for intermittent power outages, scheduled to last until 5pm today. This planned disruption is a necessary consequence of maintenance work undertaken by the area’s power utility company. The company has made it a point to notify those living in the affected regions in advance, allowing them to prepare for the day’s lack of power.

Understanding the Outage

The outage is a safety measure, ensuring the well-being of the workers tasked with carrying out vital upgrades and repairs to the electrical infrastructure. The power utility company has extended an apology for any inconvenience caused by this maintenance work and has assured that power will be restored as quickly as possible. The goal set is 5pm today.

Preparation and Support

During this period, residents and businesses are encouraged to arrange their activities around the outage and consider alternative power sources if necessary. In an effort to minimize the impact of the ‘dumsor’ on the community, the utility company is providing regular updates and support to those affected.

Public Response and Concerns

Understandably, the intermittent power supply has been met with dissatisfaction among social media users. The economic impact of these power interruptions is not lost on the public, and many have used the hashtag DumsorIsBack to voice their frustrations. In addition, the Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has criticized the government for its silence on the matter, urging for transparency and communication regarding the power outage schedule.