Ghanaian Woman's TikTok Advice Inspires Graduates to Secure Global Scholarships

A young Ghanaian woman, based in the United Kingdom, has taken to TikTok to inspire and guide graduates who hold second-class lower and third-class degrees. Her goal? To help them secure fully-funded scholarships abroad. In her video, she shared three constructive tips which quickly gained traction, amassing over 1000 likes and sparking a flurry of engagement in the comments.

Emphasize Strengths

The first piece of advice she shared was an emphasis on the importance of playing to one's strengths. In the competitive world of scholarships, it's crucial to put forward a compelling case for why you should be selected. This means showcasing your unique talents and skills that distinguish you from other candidates. It's not just about academic achievements, but also about individuality and the value you bring to the table.

Her second tip was a call to plan ahead. More specifically, it was about acquiring necessary skills that would give graduates an edge over their competition. This means not just focusing on core academic skills, but also building a portfolio of ancillary skills that can help in a global environment. Whether it's learning a new language, mastering a specific software, or gaining experience in a relevant field, it's these additional competencies that can make the difference when vying for global scholarships.

Expand Your Horizon

The third and final suggestion was to broaden one's search for scholarships. Instead of focusing on specific universities or countries, she encouraged applying to multiple institutions around the world. In the globalized world of education, opportunities are everywhere. The key is to seek them out and seize them.

The video's popularity led to a myriad of inquiries about scholarship opportunities and application processes. One viewer sought advice on adding a scholarship to one already received from a university, while others asked about scholarships for high school graduates and links to undergraduate scholarships. Interestingly, the post also referenced the story of Enoch Danso, an alumnus of Pope John Senior High School. Danso shared his personal experience of securing a scholarship to study in the US after overcoming financial difficulties and working several jobs post-high school, further highlighting the potential of such opportunities.