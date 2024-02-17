Ghanaian Stars Ama K. Abebrese and Kofi Kinaata Named UN-IOM Goodwill Ambassadors for Migration Advocacy

On a day marked by significant advancements in global migration advocacy, Ghanaian luminaries Ama K. Abebrese and Kofi Kinaata step into the spotlight as newly appointed Goodwill Ambassadors for the United Nations International Organization for Migration (UN-IOM). This momentous occasion heralds a strategic pivot towards leveraging the influence of cultural icons to underscore the importance of safe and regulated migration channels. Abebrese, a veritable force in film and television, alongside Kinaata, a celebrated singer-songwriter, embodies the UN-IOM's vision to illuminate pathways for safe migration while spotlighting the perils of irregular routes.

Advertisment

Charting New Territories: The Celebrity Engagement Programme

At the heart of this initiative is the UN-IOM's Goodwill Ambassador Pilot Programme and Celebrity Engagement Programme, a pioneering endeavor aimed at marshaling the power of notable figures to advocate for the organization's mission. The program seeks to not only enhance visibility across national, regional, and global stages but also to galvanize action towards well-managed migration. Through their esteemed positions, Abebrese and Kinaata will embark on a journey to educate young Ghanaians about making informed migration decisions, thereby fostering a landscape where migration is not just a perilous venture but a well-informed choice.

Ama K. Abebrese, with her rich background straddling Ghana and the UK, brings to the table a nuanced understanding of the migration narrative. Her advocacy is rooted in a personal journey that mirrors the stories of many who seek greener pastures abroad. "Migration is a fundamental human right, but it must be done safely and through the proper channels," Abebrese articulates, emphasizing the need for informed decision-making. Kofi Kinaata, on the other hand, uses his artistry to weave tales of hope and caution, steering his audience toward the light of safe migration pathways while highlighting the shadows cast by irregular migration. "Through my music, I aim to inspire and educate," Kinaata shares, underscoring his commitment to this cause.

Advertisment

Uniting for a Common Cause

The selection of Ama K. Abebrese and Kofi Kinaata as part of the UN-IOM's Goodwill Ambassador Pilot Programme and Celebrity Engagement Programme is more than a testament to their influence; it is a clarion call to society at large. Their appointment signals a shift towards innovative approaches in advocating for migration issues, leveraging their broad reach to foster a dialogue on safe migration practices. This collaborative effort between the UN-IOM and its newly minted ambassadors is poised to create ripples of change, transforming the landscape of migration advocacy in Ghana and beyond.

In a world increasingly defined by the movement of people across borders, the work of Abebrese, Kinaata, and the UN-IOM embodies a beacon of hope. It is a reminder that through collaboration, education, and the power of influential voices, the journey toward safe and regulated migration is not a solitary endeavor but a shared voyage. As we witness the unfolding of this narrative, it becomes evident that the path to enhancing the lives of migrants around the world is paved with the collective efforts of those who dare to lead with empathy and action.