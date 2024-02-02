Ghanaian-German Economic Association to Host Business Forum on 2024 Economic Outlook

The Ghanaian-German Economic Association is poised to mark a significant milestone as it gears up to host its first-ever business forum on February 7, 2024. The forum, titled "Ghana's Economic Outlook for the year 2024", is under the auspices of the German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull. The event is expected to explore the theme "Consolidating Macro-economic stability and Economic rebound in an election year".

Keynote Speaker: Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, is slated to be the keynote speaker at the event. His discussion will focus on "Sustaining Private Sector Expectations for the Ghanaian Economy in 2024". This topic is of utmost relevance in the Ghanaian context, which is grappling with challenging fiscal conditions and an upcoming election.

Adding to the intellectual rigor of the event, the accounting firm KPMG will present "Deploying Effective Business Strategies for the Private Sector in an Election Year." This presentation is anticipated to provide actionable tactics for businesses in the private sector, helping them navigate the complex economic landscape in an election year.

Ghana's Economic Challenges

Ghana's economy has been showing signs of recovery with improved macroeconomic indicators. However, the government is facing a challenging fiscal situation due to the constraints of an International Monetary Fund bailout program, particularly in the context of the upcoming elections. The 2024 budget proposals hint at the government's plan to introduce tax reforms and new revenue mobilization strategies, as it attempts to bolster the economy and instill confidence among investors.