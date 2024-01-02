Ghanaian Communications Professional Calls for Respectful Public Discourse Amidst Societal Changes

With over two decades of experience in communications, a Ghanaian professional has drawn attention to the escalating trend of offensive language and slander, permeating social media and public discourse in Ghana. Triggered by an English teacher’s keen eye for their innate storytelling abilities, the communications expert switched gears from aspiring to become a chartered accountant to a successful career in communications, even authoring a best-selling novel.

Reclaiming Respect in Public Discourse

The author recalls a time when respect was a cornerstone in their upbringing, a stark contrast to the current trend where leaders are often subjected to disrespectful communication. This negative shift, they assert, not only sets a detrimental example for the youth but also threatens to erode the societal fabric. They urge prompt collective action from media organizations, regulatory bodies, educators, and parents to uphold ethical standards, especially in the wake of an election year.

IGP Dampare’s Transformational Initiatives

The article also shines a spotlight on the transformative initiatives introduced by IGP Dampare to overhaul the Ghanaian police service. Among these are tackling negative death prophecies propagated by pastors, ensuring all individuals are treated equally under the law, addressing reckless driving, and curbing juvenile delinquency. The establishment of a dedicated police television channel and an active social media presence have further bolstered these reforms.

In related news, the Technical University Senior Administrators’ Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) has announced their intention to strike due to the alleged unfair treatment of their members in four Technical Universities across Ghana. The bone of contention is the universities’ failure to extend the retirement age to the end of the academic year for members who have hit the compulsory retirement age of sixty. The strike is scheduled to commence on January 8, 2024.