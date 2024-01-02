en English
Ghana

Ghanaian Churches Gear Up for Watch Night Services with Prophecies and Billboards

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:47 am EST
Ghanaian Churches Gear Up for Watch Night Services with Prophecies and Billboards

On the eve of the New Year, churches across Ghana are bustling with activity. Adorned with large billboards and posters, these religious establishments are gearing up for the much-anticipated watch night services scheduled for December 31, 2023. The billboards, carrying an array of themes such as “Escaping into 2024,” “Change Over,” “Crossing Over,” and “Galloping Over,” are a testament to the spirit of transition and hope that these services embody.

Significance of Watch Night Services

Watch night services in Ghana are marked by expressions of gratitude and praise to God for the protection and guidance received throughout the year. As the clock ticks closer to midnight, congregants gather to welcome the New Year in prayer and worship. This year, churches of various denominations, including Pentecostal, Charismatic, Orthodox, and spiritual, have invested significant resources in promoting these services. The strategic placement of billboards and posters not only seeks to attract existing members but also aims to bring new members into the fold.

Prophecies and Predictions for the New Year

Part and parcel of these watch night services are the prophecies delivered by religious leaders. Despite warnings from the Inspector General of Police against doomsday prophecies, pastors persist in making declarations for the New Year. Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah, for instance, has predicted a series of events for the 2024 elections, including confusion and bloodshed. However, not all prophecies are bleak; some religious leaders are optimistic, predicting improved conditions and medical breakthroughs for the coming year.

Churches and Community Engagement

While the watch night services are primarily religious events, they also serve as a platform for community engagement. The large billboards and posters throughout major towns across Ghana underscore the importance of these services in the social fabric of the country. They reflect the churches’ efforts to not only promote their events but also to spread messages of hope, transition, and expectation for the New Year.

Ghana
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

