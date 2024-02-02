Ghanaian Archbishop's Claim of Heavenly Visit Contrasts with Fellow Pastor's Confession

In a startling announcement, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, a prominent figure in Ghana's religious community, informed his congregation about a purported visit to heaven that lasted an hour and forty-five minutes. Duncan Williams shared intricate details of his celestial journey, which, he stated, included an escorted tour by an angel to a mountain with diamond-like grass and a surprising encounter with a significant figure from his past.

Encounter with Elder Sackey

As per Duncan Williams' account, he met Elder Sackey, the individual who significantly contributed to his growth as a man of God. This unexpected reunion was one of the highlights of his heavenly sojourn. The Archbishop also suggested that his congregation could witness similar experiences if they followed his teachings. He emphasized that they would not face death but rather ascend to heaven.

Contrasting Confession by Angel Obinim

In a contrasting development, another well-known Ghanaian pastor, Angel Obinim, has confessed to fabricating his previous claims of possessing supernatural abilities. These abilities supposedly included transforming into various animals and making frequent trips to heaven. Obinim made this confession through a self-recorded video wherein he admitted his inability to perform the feats he previously claimed.

Obinim used his public admission as an opportunity to encourage others to break away from unproductive relationships and embrace the possibility of second chances. He expressed his belief in having received a second chance himself and urged others to make the most of their opportunities, implying a correction of past mistakes.