Ghanaian Actress Moesha Buduong’s Unusual Prayer: A Desire for Divine Assistance and Independence

Controversial Ghanaian actress Moesha Buduong has taken to Instagram to share an unconventional prayer. Known for her previous revelations on CNN about her lifestyle being funded by married men, Buduong has since experienced a dramatic transformation. Following a mental health crisis, she repented and embraced Christianity. Now, her prayers and aspirations reflect a unique blend of her newfound faith and her desire to maintain her lifestyle.

Moesha Buduong’s Unusual Prayer

In a recent Instagram video, Buduong shared her prayer to God. She beseeches the divine to make her the most sought-after socialite in the world, a status that she believes will bring her substantial financial support from white men. In an intriguing twist, she wishes for this financial aid to come without the expectation of sexual relations, a marked departure from her past.

Buduong’s past has been marked by controversy due to her candid admissions about her lifestyle. She garnered international attention after revealing on CNN that her glamorous lifestyle was sponsored by married men. It was a mental health crisis that led her to reassess her life and ultimately led to her conversion to Christianity. Today, she is vocal about her repentance and her commitment to her new faith.

Aspiring to be Queen Elizabeth

Alongside her prayer, Buduong shared a video featuring Queen Elizabeth and Marilyn Monroe. This inclusion suggests that she aspires to a level of independence and stature akin to the queen. It encapsulates her desire to maintain a certain standard of living, but through her own means and within the bounds of her religious convictions. As she navigates her newfound faith and its implications on her life, Buduong’s unusual prayer offers a glimpse into her aspirations and the unique path she is charting for herself.