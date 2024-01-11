Ghana to Introduce VAT on Residential Electricity Consumption

On January 1, 2024, Ghana’s Ministry of Finance implemented a new Value Added Tax (VAT) on residential electricity consumption for customers surpassing a specified maximum consumption level. This initiative is a part of the government’s strategy to recover from the economic aftermath of COVID-19 and aligns with the Value Added Tax (VAT) Act, 2013 (ACT 870).

Reviving the Economy: A Strategic Move

This tax imposition bolsters Ghana’s Medium-Term Revenue Strategy and the IMF-Supported Post-COVID-19 Program for Economic Growth (PC-PEG). Although not without controversy, the move is a strategic attempt to revive the country’s economy in the wake of the pandemic. The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has urged power companies including the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) to collaborate with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for the effective implementation of this VAT.

The new VAT will not affect lifeline units of electricity, which continue to be exempt under the existing VAT Act. However, households exceeding the maximum consumption level will face additional charges. As the implementation date draws near, electricity companies are preparing for this change. Conversely, some consumers are apprehensive about the potential escalation in their expenses.

Public Sentiment and Expert Opinion

Public sentiment regarding this measure has been mixed, with some expressing discontent over the timing amidst ongoing electricity supply challenges. Critics, including energy expert Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku, have voiced concerns about the need for broader sensitization around the implementation and potential updates to ECG’s software. Nevertheless, authorities maintain that the tax is essential for the nation’s economic recovery and have called for transparency and accountability in the allocation of collected revenues.