en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ghana

Ghana to Freeze Salaries of Public Sector Workers Without Ghana Card

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:57 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 8:01 pm EST
Ghana to Freeze Salaries of Public Sector Workers Without Ghana Card

In a major move to streamline its payroll management, the government of Ghana has declared that public sector workers without the Ghana Card will see their salaries frozen from March 2024. This is part of a broader initiative to ensure that all public sector workers are accurately accounted for using a unique identification system offered by the Ghana Card.

Addressing Payroll Fraud

The primary objective of this move is to curb the persistent problem of payroll fraud and ghost workers that has been draining the country’s resources. The Ghana Card will serve as a unique identifier for all public sector employees, making it easier for the government to detect and eliminate fraudulent entries from its payroll.

Public sector employees have been urged to register for their Ghana Cards at the National Identification Authority (NIA) offices scattered nationwide. Employees who fail to register for the Ghana Card risk having their salaries frozen starting March 5, 2024. This has been emphasized by the Controller and Accountant-General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompen, during a ceremony in Accra.

Broader Public Sector Reforms

The move is not isolated but tied to wider public sector reforms aimed at enhancing efficiency and transparency within government operations. The NIA, which is responsible for issuing the Ghana Card, has been entrusted with the task of ensuring that all eligible citizens are registered and that the cards are distributed promptly.

0
Ghana
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ghana

See more
36 mins ago
DUI Crash Conviction: Tulsa Man Guilty of Second-Degree Murder of Soccer Player
In Tulsa County, a tragic tale of recklessness and loss has unfolded as local man, Nicholas Robinson, has been convicted of second-degree murder and DUI-second offense. This conviction stems from a fatal drunk driving incident that occurred in September 2022, shattering the dreams of a promising international student and causing shockwaves throughout the community. High-Speed
DUI Crash Conviction: Tulsa Man Guilty of Second-Degree Murder of Soccer Player
Ghana's Achimota, Taifa, and Dome Face 'Dumsor' Until 5pm Today
3 hours ago
Ghana's Achimota, Taifa, and Dome Face 'Dumsor' Until 5pm Today
Gospel Singer Chris Nelson Unveils New Single 'Ese', A Testament to Gratitude
3 hours ago
Gospel Singer Chris Nelson Unveils New Single 'Ese', A Testament to Gratitude
Ghana's Communication Minister Backs Vice President's Digital Economy Focus Amid Criticism
50 mins ago
Ghana's Communication Minister Backs Vice President's Digital Economy Focus Amid Criticism
Lead for Ghana Inducts 2021 Fellows into Alumnae Chapter: A Celebration of Leadership
2 hours ago
Lead for Ghana Inducts 2021 Fellows into Alumnae Chapter: A Celebration of Leadership
Significant Shift in Ghana's Political Scene as 18 NPP MPs Exit
3 hours ago
Significant Shift in Ghana's Political Scene as 18 NPP MPs Exit
Latest Headlines
World News
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risks, Study Suggests
1 min
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risks, Study Suggests
Gaza Medical Teams Investigate Alleged Use of Banned Weapons
3 mins
Gaza Medical Teams Investigate Alleged Use of Banned Weapons
Iraqi Premier Calls for Speedy U.S. Military Exit: A New Phase in Iraq's Sovereignty
4 mins
Iraqi Premier Calls for Speedy U.S. Military Exit: A New Phase in Iraq's Sovereignty
Australian Researcher to Study FMT as Potential Treatment for Dementia and Obesity
4 mins
Australian Researcher to Study FMT as Potential Treatment for Dementia and Obesity
Artificial Intelligence in Dermatology: Potential and Challenges
5 mins
Artificial Intelligence in Dermatology: Potential and Challenges
Methadone Take-Home Doses Do Not Increase Overdose Rates: Columbia University Study
10 mins
Methadone Take-Home Doses Do Not Increase Overdose Rates: Columbia University Study
Physiological Impact of Cold Snaps: An In-depth Study
13 mins
Physiological Impact of Cold Snaps: An In-depth Study
Global Study Reveals Disturbing Trend: Young Girls and Dangerous Diet Pills
14 mins
Global Study Reveals Disturbing Trend: Young Girls and Dangerous Diet Pills
Philadelphia Measles Outbreak Traced to Imported Case: The Importance of Vaccination
18 mins
Philadelphia Measles Outbreak Traced to Imported Case: The Importance of Vaccination
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
1 hour
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
4 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
5 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
10 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
12 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
13 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app