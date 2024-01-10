Ghana to Freeze Salaries of Public Sector Workers Without Ghana Card

In a major move to streamline its payroll management, the government of Ghana has declared that public sector workers without the Ghana Card will see their salaries frozen from March 2024. This is part of a broader initiative to ensure that all public sector workers are accurately accounted for using a unique identification system offered by the Ghana Card.

Addressing Payroll Fraud

The primary objective of this move is to curb the persistent problem of payroll fraud and ghost workers that has been draining the country’s resources. The Ghana Card will serve as a unique identifier for all public sector employees, making it easier for the government to detect and eliminate fraudulent entries from its payroll.

Public sector employees have been urged to register for their Ghana Cards at the National Identification Authority (NIA) offices scattered nationwide. Employees who fail to register for the Ghana Card risk having their salaries frozen starting March 5, 2024. This has been emphasized by the Controller and Accountant-General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompen, during a ceremony in Accra.

Broader Public Sector Reforms

The move is not isolated but tied to wider public sector reforms aimed at enhancing efficiency and transparency within government operations. The NIA, which is responsible for issuing the Ghana Card, has been entrusted with the task of ensuring that all eligible citizens are registered and that the cards are distributed promptly.