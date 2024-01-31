Ghana Strengthens Ocean Sustainability Commitment with National MSP Training

Ghana is making strides towards ocean sustainability, demonstrated by a recent two-day national training on Marine Spatial Planning (MSP). The event, held on January 29th and 30th, 2024, was a collaborative effort by the SDGs Advisory Unit in the Office of the President, CSIR-Water Research Institute, IOC-UNESCO, and the UNESCO Office in Accra. This initiative focused on MSP concepts and best practices, aiming to protect the health of the ocean and boost Ghana’s Blue Economy.

Stakeholders Align for Ocean Health

The training was attended by senior officials from various government and civil society organizations, including representatives from the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, and agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency and Fisheries Commission. Their active participation underscores the significance of this initiative and the shared commitment to sustain the health and wealth of Ghana's ocean space.

Dr. Eugene Owusu, the Special Advisor to the President on the SDGs, emphasized the moral and necessary imperative to protect and restore ocean health. The training aligns with Ghana's Sustainable Ocean Plan, which covers six thematic areas including Ocean Wealth and Ocean Health. This initiative is part of the broader Ocean Action 2030 coalition, supporting the High-Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy's commitment to sustainably manage all ocean areas under national jurisdiction by 2025.

Regional Ocean Governance and International Support

The MSPglobal 2.0 project, co-funded by the European Union, facilitated IOC-UNESCO's support for Ghana, aiming to strengthen MSP processes and improve regional ocean governance in the Gulf of Guinea. The Ocean Panel, comprising 18 national leaders including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has set forth a mandate for all coastal and ocean states to manage their ocean areas sustainably by 2030. Ghana's proactive initiatives in MSP training are an encouraging step towards achieving this goal.