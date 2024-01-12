Ghana Statistical Service Launches 2024 Integrated Business Establishment Survey

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), in collaboration with a coalition of stakeholders, has launched the 2024 Integrated Business Establishment Survey (IBES). The stakeholders include the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Association of Ghana Industries, and the World Bank. The IBES aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of Ghana’s business landscape through a two-phased approach. The first phase, a census, will create a detailed listing of all business units in the country, detailing characteristics such as size, location, and type. The second phase will involve a sample survey for in-depth data collection on selected businesses. Field data collection for the first phase is slated to commence on January 15, 2024.

Preparatory Activities for Data Collection

Ahead of the data collection process, various preparatory activities have taken place. These include stakeholder consultations, recruitment, and training of over 1,200 enumerators to ensure complete coverage of businesses nationwide. These enumerators will not be witch-hunting businesses for tax purposes, but instead, aim to facilitate business growth and development through the collection of accurate data.

Objectives and Expected Outcomes of the IBES

The primary purpose of the IBES is to update the Statistical Business Register and gather significant data to support national development. The survey is expected to enumerate all business units in Ghana across various characteristics. It will yield updated statistics on business activities, ownership, and sizes which are crucial for policy-making, planning, and monitoring economic growth. The IBES will also provide insights into employment trends and the informal sector. This information will be instrumental in shaping policies for formalizing the economy and enhancing worker welfare.

Contribution to the Revision of Key Economic Indicators

The outcomes of the IBES are anticipated to contribute significantly to the revision of key economic indicators like the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Producer Price Index (PPI), and the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). The data collected will provide an updated overview of Ghana’s economy, aiding in the refinement of these vital macroeconomic indicators. The 2024 IBES, with a budget of GHȼ128 million, is expected to enumerate around 2.4 million businesses in the country. It will also deliver insights into the current structure of Ghana’s economy, the labour needs of firms, available skills, and the characteristics of the informal sector.