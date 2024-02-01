Ghana Revenue Authority Begins Collection of New Emissions Levy

As of February 1, 2024, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has begun the collection of a new Emissions Levy, as stipulated in the Emissions Levy Act, 2023 (Act 1112). This innovative levy aims to curb greenhouse gas emissions by imposing a tax on vehicles based on their carbon dioxide equivalent emissions. The levy targets internal combustion engine vehicles specifically, demonstrating the government's commitment to promoting eco-friendly technologies and green energy to achieve net-zero targets.

Levy Details

This levy varies according to the type of vehicle and its engine capacity. Annually, motorcycles and tricycles will be charged GH₵75, while motor vehicles, buses, and coaches up to 3000 cc will incur a fee of GH₵150. Vehicles above 3000 cc, including cargo trucks and articulated trucks, are set to pay GH₵300 each year. It's crucial to note that all individuals obligated to pay the Emissions Levy must register and pay the levy exclusively through the ghana.gov platform, as stipulated by the GRA.

Approved by parliament in December 2023, this taxation measure has not been without its critics. There has been pushback from environmentalists, while drivers have demanded alternatives. The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has expressed concerns about the potential impact of the levy on transport fares. Nonetheless, the GRA insists on compliance, emphasizing the levy's role in reducing harmful health impacts of carbon dioxide-related environmental pollution and improving environmental management.

Future Implications

The implementation of the Emissions Levy Act, of 2023, is a clear indication of Ghana's intent to invest in a sustainable future. By imposing a tax on carbon dioxide equivalent emissions, the GRA is not only encouraging the adoption of environmentally friendly technologies but also setting a precedent for other nations. While the immediate impact of the levy may raise concerns, the long-term benefits of a cleaner, greener Ghana cannot be understated. The question now is how this model will be embraced by other countries in their quest to achieve net-zero targets.