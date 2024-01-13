Ghana Power Crisis: Public Demands Load-Shedding Timetable Amid ‘Dumsor’ Outages

In Ghana, a wave of public frustration is rising, brought on by persistent power outages – locally known as ‘dumsor’ – that have disrupted daily activities, businesses, and essential services across various regions. The citizens, in their bid to mitigate the impact of these outages on their lives, are demanding a load-shedding timetable from the government and utility companies.

The Echoes of ‘Dumsor’

The issue of ‘dumsor’ is not a stranger to Ghanaians. It’s a recurrent problem that has previously drawn widespread criticism, leading to government action. The present outcry is a testament to the ongoing struggles with the country’s electricity supply and underlines the dire need for transparency and better communication from the authorities regarding power distribution.

Financial Challenges and Power Generation

The Institute for Energy Security (IES), anticipating the continuation of this crisis, predicts more power generation and supply issues in the forthcoming months due to financial constraints. The IES has urged the government to address this issue effectively and devise ways to generate more revenue in the sector.

Government Response to the Crisis

The Deputy Minister of Energy, however, has rejected the notion of any planned power outages. He attributes the recent challenges to a financial issue with the West Africa Gas Pipeline Company, which he claims has been resolved. In an attempt to avert a potential power crisis and load shedding, the government reportedly paid 10 million to the West African Gas Pipeline Company.

A Plea for Transparency and Communication

From households to businesses, the impact of these outages has been severe, sparking demands for a load-shedding timetable that would allow for better planning. Former Minister of Energy and Petroleum, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, and Former Deputy Minister of Information, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, have joined the chorus, emphasizing the need for transparency and communication regarding the power outage schedule.

The Debt Issue and Future Prospects

The Deputy Minister of Energy confirmed that the government’s outstanding debt to the West Africa Gas Pipeline Company has reached $19.3 million, potentially leading to power shortages and load shedding. Nevertheless, the ministry insists that the gas supply has been restored and has made arrangements to prevent the accumulation of future invoices, underlining the government’s commitment to ensure a consistent and uninterrupted power supply.