en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Ghana Power Crisis: Public Demands Load-Shedding Timetable Amid ‘Dumsor’ Outages

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Ghana Power Crisis: Public Demands Load-Shedding Timetable Amid ‘Dumsor’ Outages

In Ghana, a wave of public frustration is rising, brought on by persistent power outages – locally known as ‘dumsor’ – that have disrupted daily activities, businesses, and essential services across various regions. The citizens, in their bid to mitigate the impact of these outages on their lives, are demanding a load-shedding timetable from the government and utility companies.

The Echoes of ‘Dumsor’

The issue of ‘dumsor’ is not a stranger to Ghanaians. It’s a recurrent problem that has previously drawn widespread criticism, leading to government action. The present outcry is a testament to the ongoing struggles with the country’s electricity supply and underlines the dire need for transparency and better communication from the authorities regarding power distribution.

Financial Challenges and Power Generation

The Institute for Energy Security (IES), anticipating the continuation of this crisis, predicts more power generation and supply issues in the forthcoming months due to financial constraints. The IES has urged the government to address this issue effectively and devise ways to generate more revenue in the sector.

Government Response to the Crisis

The Deputy Minister of Energy, however, has rejected the notion of any planned power outages. He attributes the recent challenges to a financial issue with the West Africa Gas Pipeline Company, which he claims has been resolved. In an attempt to avert a potential power crisis and load shedding, the government reportedly paid 10 million to the West African Gas Pipeline Company.

A Plea for Transparency and Communication

From households to businesses, the impact of these outages has been severe, sparking demands for a load-shedding timetable that would allow for better planning. Former Minister of Energy and Petroleum, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, and Former Deputy Minister of Information, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, have joined the chorus, emphasizing the need for transparency and communication regarding the power outage schedule.

The Debt Issue and Future Prospects

The Deputy Minister of Energy confirmed that the government’s outstanding debt to the West Africa Gas Pipeline Company has reached $19.3 million, potentially leading to power shortages and load shedding. Nevertheless, the ministry insists that the gas supply has been restored and has made arrangements to prevent the accumulation of future invoices, underlining the government’s commitment to ensure a consistent and uninterrupted power supply.

0
Africa Energy Ghana
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
5 mins ago
AFCON 2023: On the Brink of History
As the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) draws near, the air is thick with anticipation. The tournament is home to potential record-breaking moments with Ghanaian player André Ayew and Tunisian Youssef Msakni leading the charge. Ayew, having netted goals in six previous tournaments, is on the precipice of becoming the record holder for scoring in
AFCON 2023: On the Brink of History
Russia Delivers Wheat to African Nations Through Cameroon's Douala Port
21 mins ago
Russia Delivers Wheat to African Nations Through Cameroon's Douala Port
Philanthropy in Nairobi's Slums: Perspectives and Complexities
24 mins ago
Philanthropy in Nairobi's Slums: Perspectives and Complexities
34th Africa Cup of Nations: Potential Records in the Offing
6 mins ago
34th Africa Cup of Nations: Potential Records in the Offing
2024: International Duties Shake Up Fantasy League
10 mins ago
2024: International Duties Shake Up Fantasy League
African Catholic Bishops Decline Vatican's Suggestion to Bless Same-Sex Couples
20 mins ago
African Catholic Bishops Decline Vatican's Suggestion to Bless Same-Sex Couples
Latest Headlines
World News
Kalen DeBoer Steps into Legend's Shoes as Alabama's New Head Coach
2 mins
Kalen DeBoer Steps into Legend's Shoes as Alabama's New Head Coach
Preparing for the Spotlight: Isaiah Adams Gears Up for 2024 NFL Draft
3 mins
Preparing for the Spotlight: Isaiah Adams Gears Up for 2024 NFL Draft
AFCON 2023: On the Brink of History
5 mins
AFCON 2023: On the Brink of History
Rep. Matt Rosendale Proposes Comprehensive Immigration Package to Overturn Biden Policies
5 mins
Rep. Matt Rosendale Proposes Comprehensive Immigration Package to Overturn Biden Policies
34th Africa Cup of Nations: Potential Records in the Offing
6 mins
34th Africa Cup of Nations: Potential Records in the Offing
Journalistic Freedom Under Scrutiny: Unpacking David Menzies' Arrest
6 mins
Journalistic Freedom Under Scrutiny: Unpacking David Menzies' Arrest
First Lady's 'Fexting': An Innovative Approach or a Potential Slippery Slope?
8 mins
First Lady's 'Fexting': An Innovative Approach or a Potential Slippery Slope?
Jordanian Demonstrations Show Solidarity with Palestine Amidst Regional Tensions
9 mins
Jordanian Demonstrations Show Solidarity with Palestine Amidst Regional Tensions
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: Calls for ICJ Intervention
9 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: Calls for ICJ Intervention
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
1 hour
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app