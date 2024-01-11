Ghana Nears Crucial Debt Relief Agreement with Official Creditors

Ghana is on the brink of securing a crucial debt relief deal with its official creditors, including significant international players such as China and France. This development comes as the country is in the process of reviewing a draft term sheet to restructure its $5.4 billion debt. The successful conclusion of this agreement is vital for the West African nation, as it would pave the way for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board to greenlight the release of $600 million, a part of a larger $3 billion bailout scheme.

A Crucial Agreement in Sight

The Finance Minister of Ghana, Ken Ofori-Atta, has confirmed that all parties involved in the negotiation have largely agreed on the framework of the deal. This consensus bodes well for the IMF’s approval and demonstrates Ghana’s commitment to addressing its financial challenges. The impending agreement is a significant stride towards restructuring the nation’s $5.4 billion bilateral debt.

Impact on Ghana’s Economy

This deal is not just a financial lifeline for Ghana but a stepping stone to stabilizing its economy. The IMF Executive Board’s approval of the $600 million disbursement is contingent on the successful restructuring of the debt. The second tranche of the $3 billion bailout package had previously been delayed due to missed deadlines. However, with this agreement, Ghana is making headway in convincing its creditors to agree to the debt restructuring terms.

The Road to Economic Recovery

As part of its economic recovery efforts, Ghana is planning to target $10.5 billion in external debt-service relief over its three-year program with the IMF. Additionally, the World Bank has committed to providing $1.6 billion of budget and balance-of-payments support. The nation is also working to reduce the ratio of public debt to 55% of GDP and the ratio of external loan service to revenue to 18%. The debt crisis has slowed Ghana’s economic output, but the IMF projects a growth of 1.5% this year, which is expected to gradually recover to reach 5% by 2026.