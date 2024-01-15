Ghana Ministry Denies Sale of Late Justice’s Residence Amidst Controversy

In a recent development, the Ministry of Works and Housing in Ghana has vehemently denied allegations made by Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central. The accusations suggested a conspiracy to sell the official residence of the late Justice Samuel Marful-Sau, implicating Minister Francis Asenso-Boakye and a former Chief Justice in the alleged sale.

Ministry Denies Sale of Property

The Ministry, in a statement released on January 14, 2024, clarified that there has been no sale of the property in question. Instead, the ongoing redevelopment of the residence is part of the Government Redevelopment Programme (GRP), an initiative launched in 1992. The GRP aims to optimize prime government lands in older neighborhoods of Greater Accra to provide residential accommodations for the steadily increasing number of public and civil servants. The Ministry took this opportunity to highlight the significant contributions of the GRP to the development of these neighborhoods, which now house a larger number of public sector workers.

Current Redevelopment under GRP

The current redevelopment under the GRP includes four structures in Roman Ridge, including the official residence of the late Justice Marful-Sau, all set on a total of three acres of land. The Ministry assured the public that the property remains state-owned and emphasized the cost-effectiveness and efficiency of the GRP in providing housing solutions for public sector workers.

GRP: An Effective Solution

The Ministry described the GRP as a cost-effective undertaking that ensures the efficient use of government lands. Despite the swirling allegations, the Ministry remains committed to its mandate to provide housing to public sector workers through the redevelopment of structures for accommodation. Amid the noise of the controversy, the Ministry continues to focus on its goal: to efficiently utilize government properties and provide housing solutions to those who serve the public.