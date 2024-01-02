en English
Ghana

Ghana Journalists Association President Assures Media Support in New Year Message

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:55 pm EST
With the advent of 2024, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) President, Mr. Albert Dwumfour, has extended his heartfelt wishes and assurance of unwavering support to journalists and media practitioners across the nation. In this critical year marked by the forthcoming general election, he has emphasized the necessity of cautious and accurate reporting.

A Message of Assurance

In his New Year message, Mr. Dwumfour reiterated his support for the media community, wishing them a prosperous year and urging them to remain circumspect in their reportage. He assured that the GJA, under his leadership, stands firmly with journalists and media practitioners, not merely for the year but extending into the future.

Challenges to Press Freedom

The GJA has been consistently addressing the prevalent issue of attacks on journalists in Ghana, a concern that has led to the country’s decline in the Press Freedom Index. These attacks are fueled by a myriad of factors, such as lack of accountability, corruption, religious and cultural tensions, economic pressures, political motivations, conflict and war zones, and online harassment. Such assaults suppress freedom of expression, inhibit the flow of information, erode public trust in the media, and undermine democracy.

Embracing the New Year with Positivity

Despite these challenges, Mr. Dwumfour highlighted the importance of approaching the upcoming journey with a positive mindset. He encouraged journalists to enter the New Year with joy, optimism, gratitude, and enthusiasm. He expressed hope for a year filled with success, happiness, and memorable moments for all media professionals, thereby setting a tone of positivity and resilience for the year ahead.

Ghana Society
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

