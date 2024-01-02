Ghana Immigration Service Honors Year of Resilience at Annual Thanksgiving

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) recently held its grand annual Thanksgiving service in Accra, marking a year of protection, achievement, and resilience. Aptly themed “Thank you God of restoration,” the event became a melting pot of gratitude, music, and prayers, echoing through the corridors of the GIS premises and beyond.

Gathering of Unity and Gratitude

In a heartening display of unity, the service saw the participation of GIS management, staff, and civilians hailing from various parts of the country. The proceedings were led by the GIS band and the Religious Affairs unit, together orchestrating an atmosphere of praise, worship, and reflection. The essence of the service was to encourage staff to remain steadfast and grateful, irrespective of the challenges faced throughout the year.

Honoring the Comptroller General and GIS Personnel

The centerpiece of the event was the honoring of the Comptroller General, Kwame Asuah Takyi. He was celebrated for his leadership and dedication, steering the GIS through turbulent waters. In a heartfelt end-of-year message, the Comptroller General acknowledged the trials endured, including the loss of 33 personnel. Despite these adversities, he expressed profound gratitude for the unwavering dedication and professionalism of the GIS staff.

Restoration, Security, and the Way Forward

Asuah Takyi commended the GIS for its pivotal role in securing the nation’s borders and facilitating lawful travel and migration. He urged continued commitment from the staff and paid tribute to service members who risked their lives for the safety of the nation. Reaffirming the GIS’s dedication to maintaining safety and security at the borders, he emphasized the importance of unity and the collective protection of Ghana’s borders.

The Comptroller-General concluded by extending his thanks to various stakeholders, including President Akufo Addo and the Interior Minister. He highlighted their unwavering support and contribution towards the success and progression of the GIS, and hoped for continued collaboration in the coming years. The annual Thanksgiving service, beyond a mere celebration, served as a reaffirmation of the GIS’s commitment to the safety, security, and prosperity of Ghana.