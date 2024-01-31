Ghana Honors Outgoing Chief of Defence Staff with Unprecedented Farewell

On a day marked with solemnity and celebration, Ghana bid a heartfelt farewell to its outgoing Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Seth Amoama. A ceremonial guard of honor, unique in its composition of an all-female police force, saluted Amoama's service and partnership with various security agencies.

Inter-agency Collaboration Takes Center Stage

High-ranking officials from diverse security sectors, including police, prisons, fire service, immigration, and customs, gathered to honor Amoama. The event, pulsating with unity and respect, was also graced by the presence of family and friends, turning it into a memorable homage to Amoama's leadership.

During the ceremony, the Vice Admiral was presented with a citation, acknowledging his significant contributions to promoting inter-agency collaboration. The recognition served as a testament to his efforts in fortifying the security apparatus of the country.

Amoama's Legacy Extolled

Key speakers, including the Inspector General of Police and the heads of other security services, extolled Amoama's influential role in bolstering security and stability in Ghana. They highlighted his tireless efforts, dedication, and the positive imprint he left on their operations.

Further, they pledged to uphold and carry forward the spirit of cooperation that Amoama had fostered, with his successor, Major General Thomas Oppong-Preprah.

In his parting remarks, Vice Admiral Amoama expressed his gratitude for the recognition and the unity among the security agencies. He thanked the President for the opportunity to serve, leaving an indelible mark of humility.

The event underscored the significance of collaboration among security agencies in preserving peace and ensuring stability in the nation. As Ghana prepares to welcome Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah as the new CDS, the echoes of Amoama's impactful leadership continue to resonate.