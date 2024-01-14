Ghana Grapples with Persistent Power Outages: The Unpredictability of ‘Dumsor’

Residents across Ghana are grappling with persistent and unpredictable power outages, colloquially known as ‘dumsor’, leading to widespread frustration and calls for government intervention. The crisis has severely disrupted daily life and business operations, causing significant inconvenience and economic loss. The community is urging the government and utility companies to provide a load-shedding timetable to mitigate the disruptions these power cuts are causing.

The Unpredictability of ‘Dumsor’

The lack of a clear schedule for power outages has left many at a loss, unable to plan their activities effectively. This uncertainty is especially challenging for businesses, with some resorting to using generators at a high operational cost. The public outcry reflects a growing impatience with the situation and a demand for transparency and better management of the power sector.

Government Response to the Crisis

The government has acknowledged the issue, with Mr. Edward Bawa, MP for Bongo and a member of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, attributing Ghana’s recent power outages to the financial insolvency of the energy sector. Despite a $10 million disbursement to the West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo) for gas supply, intermittent blackouts persist, a situation reminiscent of the ‘Dumsor’ crisis of 2015.

Call for Transparency and Better Management

Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, has added his voice to the public’s concerns over the recent power outages, attributing them to power rationing by the Ghana Grid Company. He highlighted the current 500 megawatts of power outage, indicating that the country is grappling with load shedding. Criticizing the lack of transparency and communication regarding the power outage schedule, he called for the Ghana Grid Company to urgently release a load-shedding timetable to allow households and businesses to plan their daily activities.

As the government reportedly works on solutions to stabilize the power supply, the unpredictability of ‘dumsor’ continues to pose challenges for the Ghanaian populace, underscoring the need for transparency, effective communication, and better management of the energy sector.