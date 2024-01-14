en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Ghana Grapples with Persistent Power Outages: The Unpredictability of ‘Dumsor’

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:38 pm EST
Ghana Grapples with Persistent Power Outages: The Unpredictability of ‘Dumsor’

Residents across Ghana are grappling with persistent and unpredictable power outages, colloquially known as ‘dumsor’, leading to widespread frustration and calls for government intervention. The crisis has severely disrupted daily life and business operations, causing significant inconvenience and economic loss. The community is urging the government and utility companies to provide a load-shedding timetable to mitigate the disruptions these power cuts are causing.

The Unpredictability of ‘Dumsor’

The lack of a clear schedule for power outages has left many at a loss, unable to plan their activities effectively. This uncertainty is especially challenging for businesses, with some resorting to using generators at a high operational cost. The public outcry reflects a growing impatience with the situation and a demand for transparency and better management of the power sector.

Government Response to the Crisis

The government has acknowledged the issue, with Mr. Edward Bawa, MP for Bongo and a member of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, attributing Ghana’s recent power outages to the financial insolvency of the energy sector. Despite a $10 million disbursement to the West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo) for gas supply, intermittent blackouts persist, a situation reminiscent of the ‘Dumsor’ crisis of 2015.

Call for Transparency and Better Management

Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, has added his voice to the public’s concerns over the recent power outages, attributing them to power rationing by the Ghana Grid Company. He highlighted the current 500 megawatts of power outage, indicating that the country is grappling with load shedding. Criticizing the lack of transparency and communication regarding the power outage schedule, he called for the Ghana Grid Company to urgently release a load-shedding timetable to allow households and businesses to plan their daily activities.

As the government reportedly works on solutions to stabilize the power supply, the unpredictability of ‘dumsor’ continues to pose challenges for the Ghanaian populace, underscoring the need for transparency, effective communication, and better management of the energy sector.

0
Business Energy Ghana
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
16 mins ago
Karnataka Delegation Heads to Davos with 'Innovation Will Impact' Theme
A delegation from Karnataka, India, fortified with the state’s top officials, is ready to make its mark at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, set to occur from January 15 to 19. Led by the Karnataka Heavy and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil, the team carries with it a powerful
Karnataka Delegation Heads to Davos with 'Innovation Will Impact' Theme
Irish Aircraft Leasing Companies Raise Tax Concerns
41 mins ago
Irish Aircraft Leasing Companies Raise Tax Concerns
Unjust Demands and Inadequate Transparency: A Call for Stronger Consumer Protection
46 mins ago
Unjust Demands and Inadequate Transparency: A Call for Stronger Consumer Protection
Sydney Couple's Health Routine Sparks Million-Dollar Business
18 mins ago
Sydney Couple's Health Routine Sparks Million-Dollar Business
OPPO Reno11 Series Unveiled in Brunei: A New Era in Mobile Photography
20 mins ago
OPPO Reno11 Series Unveiled in Brunei: A New Era in Mobile Photography
The Indispensable Value of Customer Service Training in Business Success
41 mins ago
The Indispensable Value of Customer Service Training in Business Success
Latest Headlines
World News
Unmasking Salmonella's Survival Tactics: The Role of TamAB and Bam
1 min
Unmasking Salmonella's Survival Tactics: The Role of TamAB and Bam
'March for Gaza': Thousands Rally in Washington, Highlighting Tensions in Middle East
2 mins
'March for Gaza': Thousands Rally in Washington, Highlighting Tensions in Middle East
U.S. Election 2024: Voters Zero in on Key Issues
3 mins
U.S. Election 2024: Voters Zero in on Key Issues
Political Parties Urged to Prepare for 2026 General Election Amid Deep Fake Concerns
7 mins
Political Parties Urged to Prepare for 2026 General Election Amid Deep Fake Concerns
Uganda News Roundup: From Sanitation to Sports, Politics to Crime
12 mins
Uganda News Roundup: From Sanitation to Sports, Politics to Crime
The Rising Excitement for TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023
12 mins
The Rising Excitement for TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023
Rahul Gandhi Initiates 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur
15 mins
Rahul Gandhi Initiates 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur
Tony Blair's Ignored Warnings Lead to Post Office IT Scandal and Strained UK-Japan Relations
16 mins
Tony Blair's Ignored Warnings Lead to Post Office IT Scandal and Strained UK-Japan Relations
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President: A Defiant Stand for Democracy Against Beijing
19 mins
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President: A Defiant Stand for Democracy Against Beijing
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
11 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
11 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
12 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app